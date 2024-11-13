iifl-logo-icon 1
Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd Board Meeting

16.53
(1.22%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:40 PM

Onelife Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Jan 202513 Jan 2025
The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Monday, 13th January 2025 considered and after due deliberation resolved the following: The Board approved the appointment of Non-Executive Independent Additional Director The Board has finalized and approved the Postal Ballot Notice. The Board has appointed Scrutinizer to conduct the postal ballot process. The Board has appointed KFin Technologies Limited (KFin) to provide facility of e-voting process The Company has fixed Friday, January 10, 2025 as the Cut-off Date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Postal Ballot.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
ONELIFE CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Quarterly Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30-09-2024. ONELIFE CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board meeting scheduled to be held on 13 November 2024 has been rescheduled to 14 November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14 November 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
ONELIFE CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 06 September 2024 through video conferencing/other audio-visual means inter alia to transact the businesses as mentioned. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Friday, 06 September 2024 considered and after due deliberation resolved the items as detailed described in attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
ONELIFE CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 through video conferencing/other audio-visual means inter alia to transact the following businesses; 1. To consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Auditors Limited Review thereon for the first Quarter ended 30th June 2024 The BOD have approved the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) 2. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the board.
Board Meeting3 Jun 202423 May 2024
ONELIFE CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting is scheduled to transact the following: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024 2. Any other incidental & ancillary matters ONELIFE CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the board. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) ONELIFE CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the board. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024) The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Tuesday 03rd June, 2024 considered and after due deliberation approved the following: 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors Report. 2. The appointment of Mr. Pandoo Naig as the Chief Financial Officer of the company effective immediately 3. The appointment of Mrs. Kajal Shethia as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company effective immediately The meeting commenced on 03rd June 2024 at 08:00 PM and was continued on next day as the Statement of Impact was awaited to be approved by the Board and the Statutory Auditors. The continued meeting of 04th June concluded at 07:30 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2024) The Reason for the delay in financials for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 have been hereby attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)
Board Meeting6 Mar 20246 Mar 2024
To approve proposal of Open Offer for acquisition of shares of upto 26% of the voting capital of Continental Controls Limited at an offer price of Rs. 4/-. To enter into Share purchase agreement with Promoters of Continental Controls Limited. Details are as below- No. of Shares Total percentage Rs. Per share Total Amount 15,09,604 24.56% 4.00/- 60,38,416/- To give authority to sign the Open offer documents
Board Meeting5 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
ONELIFE CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting of M/s. Onelife Capital Advisors Limited held on Monday, 5th February, 2024 commenced at 5.10 p.m. and concluded at 7.05 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

