Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.52
7.21
32.41
1.47
1.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.52
7.21
32.41
1.47
1.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.2
0.64
2.81
0.01
0.12
Total Income
27.72
7.85
35.22
1.48
1.42
Total Expenditure
33.57
6.02
26.23
1.79
1.35
PBIDT
-5.85
1.83
8.99
-0.31
0.07
Interest
0.55
0.73
1.22
0.1
0.16
PBDT
-6.4
1.1
7.77
-0.42
-0.09
Depreciation
0.22
0.15
0.45
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.42
0.3
2.34
0.02
0.06
Deferred Tax
-0.23
0
3.19
0.03
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.8
0.65
1.79
-0.5
-0.21
Minority Interest After NP
-0.06
0.06
0.25
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.74
0.59
1.55
-0.5
-0.21
Extra-ordinary Items
16.31
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-23.05
0.59
1.55
-0.5
-0.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.09
0.49
1.34
-0.37
-0.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.36
13.36
13.36
13.36
13.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-384.86
25.38
27.73
-21.08
5.38
PBDTM(%)
-421.05
15.25
23.97
-28.57
-6.92
PATM(%)
-447.36
9.01
5.52
-34.01
-16.15
