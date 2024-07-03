iifl-logo-icon 1
Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd Quarterly Results

15.25
(-2.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.52

7.21

32.41

1.47

1.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.52

7.21

32.41

1.47

1.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

26.2

0.64

2.81

0.01

0.12

Total Income

27.72

7.85

35.22

1.48

1.42

Total Expenditure

33.57

6.02

26.23

1.79

1.35

PBIDT

-5.85

1.83

8.99

-0.31

0.07

Interest

0.55

0.73

1.22

0.1

0.16

PBDT

-6.4

1.1

7.77

-0.42

-0.09

Depreciation

0.22

0.15

0.45

0.03

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.42

0.3

2.34

0.02

0.06

Deferred Tax

-0.23

0

3.19

0.03

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.8

0.65

1.79

-0.5

-0.21

Minority Interest After NP

-0.06

0.06

0.25

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.74

0.59

1.55

-0.5

-0.21

Extra-ordinary Items

16.31

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-23.05

0.59

1.55

-0.5

-0.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.09

0.49

1.34

-0.37

-0.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.36

13.36

13.36

13.36

13.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-384.86

25.38

27.73

-21.08

5.38

PBDTM(%)

-421.05

15.25

23.97

-28.57

-6.92

PATM(%)

-447.36

9.01

5.52

-34.01

-16.15

