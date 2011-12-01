To The Members of

Onelife Capital Advisors Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Onelife Capital Advisors Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss

(including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects/possible effects, if any, of the matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies

Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian

Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting

Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

a. The Company has not done any fair valuation as per the requirements of Ind AS 113 "Fair Value Measurements" in respect of Investments aggregating to Rs. 1300.00 Lakhs in two subsidiaries nor evaluated any impairment provisions for expected credit losses (ECL) as required under Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments" in respect of loans and advances aggregating to Rs. 1083.85 Lakhs given to its two Subsidiaries whose net-worth is completely eroded on account of continued losses incurred upto the year ended March 31, 2024.

Accordingly, we are unable to ascertain whether any adjustments are required to the standalone financial statements for the amount of investments and loans and advances aggregating to Rs. 2383.85 Lakhs given in respect of its two subsidiaries as at March 31, 2024 and the consequent impact on Other Comprehensive Income as on that date.

b. The Company has reversed its outstanding Statutory Liabilities towards Tax Deducted at Source

("TDS") of Rs. 66.95 Lakhs relating to the FY 22-23 and FY 21-22. The Company has transferred these amounts to the respective Vendors Accounts and classified them as payables to Vendors. In view of the Company, these Tax Deducted at Source are not payable anymore as the respective vendors have duly offered this Income in their return of income and due taxes has been paid by the respective vendors. The Company has not recognised any consequential liability payable on delays in relation to such statutory dues. In our opinion, the Income Tax Act, 1961 do not contain any provisions for such reversals of TDS liability in books of accounts.

Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the consequential impact on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

c. The Company has an outstanding liability of Rs.39.60 Lakhs payable pertaining to previous years towards Goods and Services Tax as on March 31, 2024 which has been disputed by the Company with GST appellate authority whose decision is awaited. In absence of the outcome of such appeal, we are unable to comment on the consequential impact due to disallowance of unclaimed and / or ineligible Input Tax Credit and levy of applicable interest and penalty, if any, on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Standalone financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significant in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. No Key Audit Matters Auditors response 1 Evaluation of Provision and Contingent Liabilities As at the Balance Sheet date, the Company has significant open litigation and other contingent liabilities as disclosed in Note No. 29 to the Standalone Financial Statements. The assessment of the existence of the present legal or constructive obligation, analysis of the probability or possibility of the related payment require the management to make judgement and estimate in relation to the issues of each matter. We have reviewed and held discussion with the management to understand their processes to identify new possible obligations and changes in existing obligations for compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 37 on Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets. The management with the help of opinion and advise of its experts have made such judgements and estimates relating to the likelihood of an obligation arising and whether there is a need to recognize a provision or disclose a contingent liability. We have also discussed with the management significant changes from prior periods and obtained a detailed understanding of these items and assumptions applied. We have held meetings with the legal personnel responsible for handling legal matters. Due to the level of judgment relating to recognition, valuation and presentation of provision and contingent liabilities, this is considered to be a key audit matter. In addition, we have reviewed: - The details of the proceedings before the relevant authorities including communication from the advocates/ experts; - Legal advises/opinions obtained by the management, if any from experts in the field of law on the legal cases; - Status of each of the material matters as on the date of the balance sheet. We have assessed the appropriateness of provisioning based on assumptions made by the management and presentation of the significant contingent liabilities in the financial statements. 2 Assessment of carrying value of equity investments in subsidiaries As disclosed in Note No.6 of the standalone financial statements, the Company has investments in various subsidiaries of Rs. 6878.79 Lakhs. Our audit procedures included the following: The Management carried out impairment assessment for each investment by: ? Assessed that the methodology used by management to estimate the recoverable value of each investment in subsidiary is consistent with Ind AS. ? Comparing the carrying value of each investment with the net worth of each company based on audited financials. ? Compared the carrying values of the Companys investment in subsidiaries with their respective net asset values (based on the respective subsidiaries audited financial statements), realizable value and discussions with management about their performance and future outlook. ? Comparing the performance of the investee companies with projections used for valuations and approved business plans. ? Evaluating the methodology used by the Company in projections used variations, in particular those relating to the cash flows. We also assessed the historical accuracy of managements estimates and evaluated the business plans incorporated in the projections, if any. The accounting for investment is a key audit matter as the impairment assessment and determination of the recoverable value involves significant management judgment and assumptions. ? We read and assessed the presentation and disclosure in the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to the Board report, Business responsibility & Sustainability Report, Corporate

Governance report and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope pf our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequence of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. Pursuant to the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) Except for the matters stated in "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except for the matters stated in "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraphs above, In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and records.

(c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the effects / possible effects of matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraphs above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014.

(e) The matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraphs above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate

Report in Annexure "B".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the standalone financial statements disclose the impact of pending litigations on its financial position of the company. [Refer Note No. 29 to standalone financial statements]

ii. Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, out of funds advanced during the year, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, out of funds received - no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has causes us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended March 31, 2024 and hence reporting compliance of Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has not enabled the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility in the accounting software used for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For N R Tibrewala & CO. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration No. W-100608

Sd/-

CA N R Tibrewala

Place: Mumbai Partner

Date: June 03, 2024 Membership No. 046397 UDIN: 24046397BKHAJL8947

Annexure "A" referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Onelife Capital Advisors Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we state that:

i. (a) In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Intangible Assets:

(A) The Company has maintained proper records, showing full including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a phased program for physical verification of the PPE for all locations. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable, considering the size of the Company and nature of its PPE. Pursuant to the program of the physical verification of PPE, physical verification of the assets has been carried out during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. The Companys nature of operations does not require it to hold inventories. Accordingly paragraph

3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has made investments in and granted loans to Companies and other parties during the year and has not provided guarantee or security and granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year

(a) The Company has granted loans to Companies and other parties during the year, as stated below and has not provided guarantee or security and granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

S. No. Particulars Amount (Rs in Lacs) A Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiaries 6314.68 - Others 1598.93 B Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries 2708.68 - Others 441.84

(b) During the year, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Further, during the year, the Company has not provided guarantees, provided security and granted advances in the nature of loans to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are been regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) There were no loans which fell due during the year and were renewed or extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same company to settle the existing overdue loans.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans and making investments. The Company has not provided any security and stood guarantee as specified under Section 186.

v. No deposits have been accepted by the Company within the meaning of directives issued by RBI

(Reserve Bank of India) and Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the nature of business activity undertaken by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, except for what is stated in para b & para c of the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of our Audit report, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except the following:

Name of Statue Nature of dues Amount Rs. Period to which the in Lakhs amount relates CGST Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 13.81 FY 2018-19 CGST Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 21.47 FY 2019-20 CGST Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 4.33 FY 2020-21 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 27.77 FY 2023-24

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues as referred in clause vii (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Rs in Lakhs Amount Paid Under Protest Period to Which the Amount relates Forum where Dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service Tax (Cenvat Credit) 163.34 86.25 Financial Year 2011-12 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs Appellate Tribunal (West 8.58 Financial Year 2014-15 Zone Branch), Mumbai. Service Tax (Penalty) 163.34 Financial Year 2011-12 0.86 Financial Year 2014-15 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 652.14 - AY 2012-13 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) * Interest amount at applicable rate is not quantified and not included above.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) and hence reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the repayment of interest thereon to the lenders and hence reporting under clause 3(ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any funds on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of Initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instrument) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment, private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year or in the recent past and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed in rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) Based on our audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a

Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act and all the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standard (Refer Note 32 to the standalone financial statements).

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure

xv. Based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions prescribed under Section 192 of the Act with directors or persons connected with them during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the "Companies in the Group" as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditor during the year. There were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditor.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, no amount was required to be spent by the Company on the activities of CSR, as per provisions of Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

Annexure "B" referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the Members of Onelife Capital Advisors Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Onelife

Capital Advisors Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the entity are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management; (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the entitys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements and (iv) also provide us reasonable assurance by the internal auditors through their internal audit reports given to the organization from time to time.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, broadly in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential Component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

