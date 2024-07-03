Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd Summary

Onelife Capital Advisors Limited was incorporated on August 31, 2007 as a private limited company with the name Onelife Corporate Advisory Services Private Limited. On November 7, 2009, the company changed their name from Onelife Corporate Advisory Services Pvt Ltd to Onelife Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. On December 13, 2010, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. The Holding Company and its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of advisory services, commodity broking and other related ancillary services. In February, 2010, the company commenced Investment Banking activities and registered themselves with SEBI as Category 1 Merchant Banker and thereafter as an underwriter under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Underwriting) Regulations, 1993. In September 24, 2010, they received the Bombay Stock Exchange Membership and license for Trading and Clearing.In December, 2010, they received Portfolio Management Services License as defined under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Rules, 1993.The company has signed nine mandates for fund raising through IPO, and two mandates for joint venture. They raised Rs 45.83 crore for Paramount Printpackaging Ltd through an Initial Public Offering which closed on April 25, 2011. This offering was subscribed by 3.91 times of the issue size. The Company raised money from public through IPO aggregating to Rs 36.85 Crore by issue and allotment of 33,50,000 equity shares in October, 2011. Onelife Capital Advisors (OCAL) was restrained and prohibited by SEBI vide final order dated 30 August, 2013. As per SEBI final order, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd and its Managing Director Mr. Pandoo P. Naig shall, jointly and severally, bring Rs. 35.25 crore i.e. the diverted IPO proceeds into the company from Fincare Financial & Consultancy Services Private Limited, Precise Consulting & Engineering Private Limited and M/s KPT Infotech Private Limited within six months from the date of the said order. The Board of Directors of OCAL shall ensure compliance of above direction and submit a monthly progress report in the above regard to SEBI. Further the Board of Directors shall also furnish to SEBI a Compliance Report duly certified by a SEBI registered Merchant Banker within two weeks of compliance of the above direction. Further, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd and its managing director Mr. Pandoo P. Naig shall be remain restrained and prohibited from accessing the securities market and also prohibited from buying, selling and otherwise dealing in securities market, directly or indirectly, in whatsoever manner, for a period of 3 years from the date of the interim order i.e 28th December, 2011. Other non-executive/independent directors of OCAL namely Mr. T. K. P. Naig, Mr. D. C. Parikh, Mr. A. P. Shukla, Mr. T. S. Raghavan and Mr. T. Shirdharani shall not take up any assignments as directors in any company for a period of one year from the date of this order. SEBI issued Show Cause Notice (SCN) dated 25 October, 2013 under Rule 4 of SEBI (Procedures for Holding Inquiry and imposing penalties by Adjudicating Officer) Rules 1995 & Rule 4 of Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Procedure for holding inquiry and imposing penalties by Adjudicating Officer) Rules, 2005 in the matter of IPO of Onelife Capital Advisors Limited. The company filed consent application on 13 December, 2013 without prejudice to its rights to defend the same. The Board of Directors of Onelife Capital Advisors Limited (OCAL) at its meeting held on 6 August, 2015 approved the Related Party Transaction for acquiring premises at a price of Rs. 900 Lakh by way of acquisition of 100% Equity shareholding of M/s. Eyelid Infrastructure Private Limited for its Registered Office or any other purpose as the Board of Directors may think fit in its absolute discretion.The Board of Directors of the company at its Board Meeting held on 10 September, 2015 decided to acquire 1400000 fully paid up Equity shares of Rs. 10 each (i.e. 100% Equity shares) of Purple India Holding Limited (PIHL) for a consideration of Rs 1,40,03,000 and has further in process of acquiring the shares of the Destimoney Group Companies through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. PIHL.During the financial year ended 31 March 2017, the company acquired M/s. Destimoney Commodities Private Limited (DCPL) through its wholly owned subsidiary company i.e. M/s. Purple India Holdings Limited (PIHL) by acquiring 1100000 fully paid up Equity shares of Rs. 10 each (i.e. 100% Equity shares) for a consideration of Rs. 525 Lakhs and thereby making DCPL as step down subsidiary of the company.The Company acquired the 100% shareholding in Leadline Software and Trading Private Limited and Onelife Ecopower & Engineering Limited for a consideration of Rs. 23,71,570 and thereby making it as wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2017-18.In 2018, the merger was given effect for its Wholly Owned Subsidiaries namely Onelife Gas Energy & Infrastructure Limited, Good Yield Fertilisers and Pesticides Private Limited, Leadline Software and Trading Private Limited, Onelife Ecopower and Engineering Ltd, Goodyield Farming Limited, Purple India Holdings Limited with the Company effective from April 1, 2017. Further, the Company acquired the 100% shareholding of Dealmoney Insurance Broking Private Limited on 17th September, 2018, for a consideration of Rs. 1,00,00,000 thereby making it as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in 2018-19. The Company acquired 100% shareholding of Sarsan Securities Private Limited on July 25, 2019. It also acquired 85% of equity share capital of Dealmoney Financial Services Private Limited on. July 25, 2019.