|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 With reference to Subject matter please find the attached Document . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024) Pursuant to Provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find the attached proceedings of the 17 Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30 September 2024 at 02:00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Voting Result & Srutinizer,s Report of 17th AGM held on 30 September 2024 at 02:00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
