1:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ORIENT TRADELINK LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ORIENT TRADELINK LTD.(531512) RECORD DATE 03.05.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 03/05/2024 DR-623/2024-2025 Issue Price of Rs.10/- payable on Application. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.04.2024) Intimation regarding withdrawal of Rights issue of Orient Tradelink Limited w.r.t Draft letter of offer filed with BSE Limited on February 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024)