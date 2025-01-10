Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.99
9.99
9.99
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
615.67
583.69
547.1
522.54
Net Worth
625.66
593.68
557.09
532.55
Minority Interest
Debt
137.81
165.2
187.88
184.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
61.4
59.72
48.8
42.15
Total Liabilities
824.87
818.6
793.77
759.41
Fixed Assets
449.24
463.11
478.79
440.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
238.47
216.57
186.63
198.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.89
23.6
18.49
16.74
Networking Capital
114.44
113.35
107.82
100.14
Inventories
58.01
59.92
58.88
40.06
Inventory Days
55.42
42.73
Sundry Debtors
73.51
75.58
80.77
74.8
Debtor Days
76.02
79.78
Other Current Assets
20.89
20.21
24.16
33.75
Sundry Creditors
-22.52
-22.82
-37.42
-26.99
Creditor Days
35.22
28.78
Other Current Liabilities
-15.45
-19.54
-18.57
-21.48
Cash
1.83
1.96
2.04
3.39
Total Assets
824.87
818.59
793.77
759.41
