Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.68
-0.84
4.86
11.24
Op profit growth
-31.01
20.27
3.31
15.8
EBIT growth
-35.3
13.85
6.09
14.02
Net profit growth
-45.47
8.01
28.7
10.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.59
32.86
27.09
27.49
EBIT margin
15.59
27.88
24.28
24
Net profit margin
9.7
20.59
18.9
15.4
RoCE
8.68
14.77
15.35
16.98
RoNW
1.96
3.95
4.32
3.95
RoA
1.35
2.72
2.98
2.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
46.24
82.95
74.73
55.18
Dividend per share
14
14
10
10
Cash EPS
18.89
56.89
51.66
37.48
Book value per share
561.44
532.92
464.38
370
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.31
11.05
7.48
18.65
P/CEPS
42.37
16.11
10.82
27.46
P/B
1.42
1.72
1.2
2.78
EV/EBIDTA
10.49
8.46
5.94
10.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
16.22
5.06
6.59
18.11
Tax payout
-27.04
-17.34
-9.28
-28.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
68.75
72.3
71.87
81.71
Inventory days
47.55
42.55
41.87
43.26
Creditor days
-39.43
-39.34
-34.34
-44.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.78
-16.34
-9.81
-10.06
Net debt / equity
0.32
0.32
0.27
0.28
Net debt / op. profit
2.07
1.39
1.21
1.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-37.26
-26.92
-29.57
-27.41
Employee costs
-12.78
-13.74
-13.98
-12.85
Other costs
-30.35
-26.47
-29.34
-32.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.