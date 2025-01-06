iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

226.51
(-4.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

54.84

96.64

79.3

79.63

Depreciation

-23

-20.98

-20.05

-16.34

Tax paid

-14.89

-21.64

-7.79

-22.88

Working capital

10.72

-17.31

11.23

-1.2

Other operating items

Operating

27.66

36.7

62.68

39.19

Capital expenditure

131.19

6.46

62.99

15.69

Free cash flow

158.85

43.17

125.67

54.88

Equity raised

1,036.66

909.5

767.66

663.61

Investing

-12.24

51.43

71.63

22.87

Financing

14.87

45.57

212.88

174.94

Dividends paid

6.99

4

4

10.29

Net in cash

1,205.13

1,053.68

1,181.84

926.61

