Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
54.84
96.64
79.3
79.63
Depreciation
-23
-20.98
-20.05
-16.34
Tax paid
-14.89
-21.64
-7.79
-22.88
Working capital
10.72
-17.31
11.23
-1.2
Other operating items
Operating
27.66
36.7
62.68
39.19
Capital expenditure
131.19
6.46
62.99
15.69
Free cash flow
158.85
43.17
125.67
54.88
Equity raised
1,036.66
909.5
767.66
663.61
Investing
-12.24
51.43
71.63
22.87
Financing
14.87
45.57
212.88
174.94
Dividends paid
6.99
4
4
10.29
Net in cash
1,205.13
1,053.68
1,181.84
926.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.