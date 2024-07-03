Summary

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited (OCCL) was formerly incorporated as Dharuhera Chemicals Limited on June 19, 1978. The Company acquired its present name after the amalgamation of Oriental Carbon with itself in 1984. The Companys core business is manufacturing and sales of Insoluble Sulphur, Sulphuric acid. The Company is a global supplier of Insoluble Sulphur of which major turnover is from Exports. It has 2 manufacturing facilities, one in Haryana and other one in Gujarat. The Company acquired its present name after the amalgamation of Oriental Carbon with itself in 1984. It acquired the Carbon Black Division as a result in amalgamation. It has 3 divisions comprising of carbon black, insoluble sulphur and chemicals & fertilisers. Carbon black is a vital raw material for the tyre industry, besides being used in paints and rubber products. All the tyre companies in the country buy carbon black from OCCL. The chemicals & fertilisers division manufactures sulphuric acid, oleum single super phosphate (SSP), sodium silico fluoride and stabilised liquid sulphur. Sulphuric acid is captively consumed to manufacture oleums and SSP. Oleum is used in soaps, detergents, insectides, etc. SSP, a phosphatic fertiliser, is also exported to Bangladesh. Insoluble sulphur, produced by the company since 1994, is a vulcanising agent used in the tyre/rubber processing industries. An import-substitute, its quality matches international standards, with technology provided by Sanshin Chemical Indu

