SectorFinance
Open₹239.95
Prev. Close₹237.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.24
Day's High₹241.14
Day's Low₹233.39
52 Week's High₹938.85
52 Week's Low₹193.15
Book Value₹257.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)233.26
P/E35.76
EPS6.63
Divi. Yield5.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.99
9.99
9.99
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
615.67
583.69
547.1
522.54
Net Worth
625.66
593.68
557.09
532.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
387.78
342.18
343.47
328.22
yoy growth (%)
13.32
-0.37
4.64
10.36
Raw materials
-134.65
-79.08
-90.12
-76.06
As % of sales
34.72
23.11
26.23
23.17
Employee costs
-45.71
-43.95
-44.58
-39.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
54.84
96.64
79.3
79.63
Depreciation
-23
-20.98
-20.05
-16.34
Tax paid
-14.89
-21.64
-7.79
-22.88
Working capital
10.72
-17.31
11.23
-1.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.32
-0.37
4.64
10.36
Op profit growth
-36.28
22.78
0.67
11.55
EBIT growth
-41.24
16.43
1.1
9.73
Net profit growth
-46.73
4.88
26
4.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
81.17
535.86
443.71
383.54
386.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
81.17
535.86
443.71
383.54
386.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.54
3.14
8.05
2.96
10.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arvind Goenka
Independent Director
S J Khaitan
Independent Director
O P Dubey
Independent Director
K Raghuraman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pranab Kumar Maity
Independent Director
Runa Mukherjee
Joint Managing Director
Akshat Goenka
Nominee (LIC)
Sanjay Verma
Non Executive Director
Rajat Jain
Reports by Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited (OCCL) was formerly incorporated as Dharuhera Chemicals Limited on June 19, 1978. The Company acquired its present name after the amalgamation of Oriental Carbon with itself in 1984. The Companys core business is manufacturing and sales of Insoluble Sulphur, Sulphuric acid. The Company is a global supplier of Insoluble Sulphur of which major turnover is from Exports. It has 2 manufacturing facilities, one in Haryana and other one in Gujarat. The Company acquired its present name after the amalgamation of Oriental Carbon with itself in 1984. It acquired the Carbon Black Division as a result in amalgamation. It has 3 divisions comprising of carbon black, insoluble sulphur and chemicals & fertilisers. Carbon black is a vital raw material for the tyre industry, besides being used in paints and rubber products. All the tyre companies in the country buy carbon black from OCCL. The chemicals & fertilisers division manufactures sulphuric acid, oleum single super phosphate (SSP), sodium silico fluoride and stabilised liquid sulphur. Sulphuric acid is captively consumed to manufacture oleums and SSP. Oleum is used in soaps, detergents, insectides, etc. SSP, a phosphatic fertiliser, is also exported to Bangladesh. Insoluble sulphur, produced by the company since 1994, is a vulcanising agent used in the tyre/rubber processing industries. An import-substitute, its quality matches international standards, with technology provided by Sanshin Chemical Indu
Read More
The Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹233.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd is ₹233.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd is 35.76 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd is ₹193.15 and ₹938.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.62%, 3 Years at -37.61%, 1 Year at -71.22%, 6 Month at 7.27%, 3 Month at -5.37% and 1 Month at -4.61%.
