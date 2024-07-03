iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

233.49
(-1.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:13 AM

  • Open239.95
  • Day's High241.14
  • 52 Wk High938.85
  • Prev. Close237.34
  • Day's Low233.39
  • 52 Wk Low 193.15
  • Turnover (lac)29.24
  • P/E35.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value257.81
  • EPS6.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)233.26
  • Div. Yield5.9
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jun, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

arrow

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.76%

Non-Promoter- 5.73%

Institutions: 5.73%

Non-Institutions: 42.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.99

9.99

9.99

10.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

615.67

583.69

547.1

522.54

Net Worth

625.66

593.68

557.09

532.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

387.78

342.18

343.47

328.22

yoy growth (%)

13.32

-0.37

4.64

10.36

Raw materials

-134.65

-79.08

-90.12

-76.06

As % of sales

34.72

23.11

26.23

23.17

Employee costs

-45.71

-43.95

-44.58

-39.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

54.84

96.64

79.3

79.63

Depreciation

-23

-20.98

-20.05

-16.34

Tax paid

-14.89

-21.64

-7.79

-22.88

Working capital

10.72

-17.31

11.23

-1.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.32

-0.37

4.64

10.36

Op profit growth

-36.28

22.78

0.67

11.55

EBIT growth

-41.24

16.43

1.1

9.73

Net profit growth

-46.73

4.88

26

4.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

81.17

535.86

443.71

383.54

386.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

81.17

535.86

443.71

383.54

386.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

39.54

3.14

8.05

2.96

10.58

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arvind Goenka

Independent Director

S J Khaitan

Independent Director

O P Dubey

Independent Director

K Raghuraman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pranab Kumar Maity

Independent Director

Runa Mukherjee

Joint Managing Director

Akshat Goenka

Nominee (LIC)

Sanjay Verma

Non Executive Director

Rajat Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited (OCCL) was formerly incorporated as Dharuhera Chemicals Limited on June 19, 1978. The Company acquired its present name after the amalgamation of Oriental Carbon with itself in 1984. The Companys core business is manufacturing and sales of Insoluble Sulphur, Sulphuric acid. The Company is a global supplier of Insoluble Sulphur of which major turnover is from Exports. It has 2 manufacturing facilities, one in Haryana and other one in Gujarat. The Company acquired its present name after the amalgamation of Oriental Carbon with itself in 1984. It acquired the Carbon Black Division as a result in amalgamation. It has 3 divisions comprising of carbon black, insoluble sulphur and chemicals & fertilisers. Carbon black is a vital raw material for the tyre industry, besides being used in paints and rubber products. All the tyre companies in the country buy carbon black from OCCL. The chemicals & fertilisers division manufactures sulphuric acid, oleum single super phosphate (SSP), sodium silico fluoride and stabilised liquid sulphur. Sulphuric acid is captively consumed to manufacture oleums and SSP. Oleum is used in soaps, detergents, insectides, etc. SSP, a phosphatic fertiliser, is also exported to Bangladesh. Insoluble sulphur, produced by the company since 1994, is a vulcanising agent used in the tyre/rubber processing industries. An import-substitute, its quality matches international standards, with technology provided by Sanshin Chemical Indu
Company FAQs

What is the Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹233.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd is ₹233.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd is 35.76 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd is ₹193.15 and ₹938.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd?

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.62%, 3 Years at -37.61%, 1 Year at -71.22%, 6 Month at 7.27%, 3 Month at -5.37% and 1 Month at -4.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.76 %
Institutions - 5.74 %
Public - 42.50 %

