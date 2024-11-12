Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ORIENTAL CARBON & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Outcome Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

ORIENTAL CARBON & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday August 12 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 read with the letter dated May 22, 2024, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. June 10, 2024, has approved the following matters as attached in the letter. With respect to our intimation regarding outcome of the Board meeting dated 10.06.2024, there was some typographical error. hence, revised outcome is attached. Pursuant to queries raised by BSE with respect to our intimation dated 10.06.2024, please find attached the revised letter for information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

ORIENTAL CARBON & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 22 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements and Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. Further this is to notify that the Board will also consider recommendation of final dividend for the Financial year 2023-24 at the said meeting. Further this is to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window has been closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives with effect from April 01 2024 and will be reopened on May 24 2023 i.e. after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on May 22 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e. May 22, 2024, has approved the following: 1. Recommended the final dividend of Rs. 7/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24; 2. Appointment of Independent Directors; 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Arvind Goenka (DIN-0135653) as Managing Director of the Company; 4. Re-appointment of Mr. Akshat Goenka (DIN-07131982) as Joint Managing Director; The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, are enclosed herewith as Annexure - II. We request you to take the same on record Results enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024) With respect to our intimation regarding outcome of the Board meeting dated 10.06.2024, there was some typographical error. hence, revised outcome is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024