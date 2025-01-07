iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

229.48
(1.31%)
Jan 7, 2025

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

387.78

342.18

343.47

328.22

yoy growth (%)

13.32

-0.37

4.64

10.36

Raw materials

-134.65

-79.08

-90.12

-76.06

As % of sales

34.72

23.11

26.23

23.17

Employee costs

-45.71

-43.95

-44.58

-39.32

As % of sales

11.78

12.84

12.98

11.98

Other costs

-130.01

-97.65

-109.83

-114.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.52

28.54

31.97

34.9

Operating profit

77.4

121.48

98.94

98.28

OPM

19.96

35.5

28.8

29.94

Depreciation

-23

-20.98

-20.05

-16.34

Interest expense

-5.67

-6.34

-9.15

-7.85

Other income

6.11

2.49

9.56

5.54

Profit before tax

54.84

96.64

79.3

79.63

Taxes

-14.89

-21.64

-7.79

-22.88

Tax rate

-27.16

-22.39

-9.82

-28.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

39.94

75

71.5

56.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

39.94

75

71.5

56.75

yoy growth (%)

-46.73

4.88

26

4.75

NPM

10.3

21.91

20.81

17.28

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd

