|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
387.78
342.18
343.47
328.22
yoy growth (%)
13.32
-0.37
4.64
10.36
Raw materials
-134.65
-79.08
-90.12
-76.06
As % of sales
34.72
23.11
26.23
23.17
Employee costs
-45.71
-43.95
-44.58
-39.32
As % of sales
11.78
12.84
12.98
11.98
Other costs
-130.01
-97.65
-109.83
-114.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.52
28.54
31.97
34.9
Operating profit
77.4
121.48
98.94
98.28
OPM
19.96
35.5
28.8
29.94
Depreciation
-23
-20.98
-20.05
-16.34
Interest expense
-5.67
-6.34
-9.15
-7.85
Other income
6.11
2.49
9.56
5.54
Profit before tax
54.84
96.64
79.3
79.63
Taxes
-14.89
-21.64
-7.79
-22.88
Tax rate
-27.16
-22.39
-9.82
-28.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
39.94
75
71.5
56.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
39.94
75
71.5
56.75
yoy growth (%)
-46.73
4.88
26
4.75
NPM
10.3
21.91
20.81
17.28
