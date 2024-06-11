|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|11 Jun 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|This is to inform you that the 44th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on July 30 2024. Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from July 24 2024 to July 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for the Final Dividend for the year ended March 31 2024 @Rs.7/- per equity Share to be declared at the 44th AGM of the Company. Rs.7.0000 per share(70%)Final Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 11.06.2024)
