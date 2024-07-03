Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Summary

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited (OCCL) was formerly incorporated as Dharuhera Chemicals Limited on June 19, 1978. The Company acquired its present name after the amalgamation of Oriental Carbon with itself in 1984. The Companys core business is manufacturing and sales of Insoluble Sulphur, Sulphuric acid. The Company is a global supplier of Insoluble Sulphur of which major turnover is from Exports. It has 2 manufacturing facilities, one in Haryana and other one in Gujarat. The Company acquired its present name after the amalgamation of Oriental Carbon with itself in 1984. It acquired the Carbon Black Division as a result in amalgamation. It has 3 divisions comprising of carbon black, insoluble sulphur and chemicals & fertilisers. Carbon black is a vital raw material for the tyre industry, besides being used in paints and rubber products. All the tyre companies in the country buy carbon black from OCCL. The chemicals & fertilisers division manufactures sulphuric acid, oleum single super phosphate (SSP), sodium silico fluoride and stabilised liquid sulphur. Sulphuric acid is captively consumed to manufacture oleums and SSP. Oleum is used in soaps, detergents, insectides, etc. SSP, a phosphatic fertiliser, is also exported to Bangladesh. Insoluble sulphur, produced by the company since 1994, is a vulcanising agent used in the tyre/rubber processing industries. An import-substitute, its quality matches international standards, with technology provided by Sanshin Chemical Industry Co, Japan. In marketing insoluble sulphur, OCCL enjoys the synergy of its major product, carbon black, by way of its long - standing relations with customers in the tyre industry. The Carbon Black Unit and the Insoluble Sulphur Unit have secured the ISO 9002 Certification of Quality during the year 1996.The Company embarked on a greenfield expansion for 11,000 MTPA of Insoluble Sulphur at the Mundra plant in 2009. In August 2011, the Company commissioned the first phase of Insoluble Sulphur capacity of the Mundra plant with the capacity of 5,500 MTPA. In 2012, it acquired 50% equity shares of Schrader Duncan Ltd. and commissioned second phase Insoluble Sulphur of the Mundra plant for 5,500 MTPA in May, 2012. It commissioned an additional line 11,000 MTPA capacity of insoluble sulphur at Mundra SEZ in December 2016. The first phase of 5500 MTPA of Insoluble Sulphur capacity at Mundra, Gujarat was completed and resumed commercial production on 20th December, 2016. The second phase of 5500 MTPA expansion of Insoluble Sulphur at Mundra, Gujarat commissioned in July, 2018. The Phase-1 for 5500 MTPA of Insoluble Sulphur expansion project at Dharuhera, Haryana commissioned in December, 2021. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, OCCL Limited on April 25, 2022 to carry on the business and manufacturing sale and purchases of all types of chemical products.In 2022, it commissioned an additional capacity of 42000 MTPA sulphuric acid at Dharuhera. The Company acquired 49% of the Shareholding of Clean Max Infinia Private Limited, making it an Associate of the Company in 2024. In 2023-24, through the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and OCCL Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, the Chemical Business Undertaking of Company got demerged into OCCL Limited as a going concern basis and the said Scheme became effective on April 10, 2024. Pursuant to the above scheme, the shareholders of the Company have received in respect of every One (1) Equity share of the face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid up held in the Company, Five (5) new Equity shares of OCCL Limited of the face value of Rs 2/- each fully paid up.