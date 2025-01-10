To

The Members,

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 made thereunder, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Recognition of Revenue Our audit procedure included but not limited to: The Company recognizes revenue on satisfaction of performance obligations upon transfer of control of promised products to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those products. In determining the transaction price for the sale, and consideration receivable from the customer. As at 31st March 2024, the Companys statement of profit and loss included Sales of INR 38,567.51 Lakh. The nature of rebates and sales returns, if any, involve judgment in determining sales revenues and revenue cut-o_. The risk is, therefore, that revenue may not be recognised in the correct period or that revenue and associated profit is misstated. 1. We performed walkthroughs to understand the adequacy and the design of the revenue cycle for all significant components. We tested controls in the revenue and trade account receivables cycles over the accuracy and timing of revenue accounted in the financial statements. Refer to accounting policies Note 1(III)(h) and Note No.15 of the standalone Financial Statements. 2. We checked the contracts of customers (giving due regards to Inco- term) along with revenue recognition policy applied by the Company to ensure satisfaction of performance obligation upon transfer of control of products to customer at a point in time. Our checking procedure includes consideration of the accounting and presentation of the rebates and discount arrangements. 3. We read and understood the Companys accounting policy for recognition of revenue for each stream as per Ind AS 115. 4. We requested and obtained independent balance confirmations from the Companys customers on a sample basis. 5. In addition to substantive analytical reviews performed to understand how the revenue has trended over the year, we performed a detailed testing on transactions around the year-end, ensuring revenues were recognized in the correct accounting period. We also tested journal entries recognized to revenue focusing on unusual or irregular transactions. 6. We validated the appropriateness and completeness of the related disclosures in Note No. 15 of the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report particularly with respect to the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information identified above if, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid standalone financial statement; (b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of change in equity and the statement of cash flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant Rules issued thereunder, as amended; (e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section 2 of section 164 of the Act.

(f ) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements; (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements

– Refer Note 29 to the standalone financial statements. ii. The company has made adequate provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses, if any on long term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amount, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a.) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b.) The Management has represented to us, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c.) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. As stated in Note No 9 to the standalone financial statements (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared, and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not relevant for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration Number: 000756N/N500441 Deepak K. Aggarwal Partner Place: Noida Membership Number: 095541 Date: May 22, 2024 UDIN - 24095541BKEXJQ5301

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure as referred in paragraph (1) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b. According to the information and explanation provided to us, the property, plant & equipment and right to use assets have been physically verified by the management according to programme of periodical verification in a phased manner, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Assets. As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the value of the discrepancies noticed on physical verification by management did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. c. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included under property, plant and equipment (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. d. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. e. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the inventory (except stock in transit, for which material have been received subsequently) has been physically verified at reasonable intervals and the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As far as we could ascertain and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has been sanctioned Working capital limits against current assets in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions. The returns filed at the end of each quarter with bank during the year are in agreement with books of accounts of company.

(iii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investments in the companies. However, it has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year except a loan to a subsidiary company the aggregate amounting during the year H12 Lakh and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date amounted to H17 Lakh.

(b) The investments made, and loan granted are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) According to the books of accounts and records examined by us in respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to subsidiary company which is repayable on demand at any time within 2 years or as mutually agreed by parties and has been disclosed as per clause 3(iii)(f ) below. In respect of the aforesaid loan interest receipt are regular and the company has not demanded repayment of loan, hence the same is treated as regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to company, which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to company which had fallen due/ demanded during the year.

(f ) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the company has granted following amount of unsecured loans repayable on demand to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans (Net of impairment provision) - Repayable on demand (A) 17 - 17 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 17 - 17 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total Loans 100% - 100%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loans or guarantee or security provided to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act.

v. In our opinion and as per the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any other authority.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government of India for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section 1 of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the manufacture of Insoluble Sulphur and chemicals and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records and accounts have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of such records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete

. vii. (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Based on our sample review of material cases, we have not found any delay. Further, there were no undisputed amounts outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes. viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender including the loans and interest which are repayable on demand.

(b) Based on the information and explanations obtained by us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution government or government authorities or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not taken any term loans, accordingly clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associate. Further, the company is not having any joint venture.

(f ) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not raised loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associate company during the year. Further, the company is not having any joint venture. x. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under audit and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) As per the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the company or on the company or reported during the year, nor have been informed of such case by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) We have been informed that there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year Accordingly, the reporting under the clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. xii. The company is not Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. As per the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by Indian Accounting standard (Ind-As) xiv. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year till the date of our report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to Section 192 of the Act. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, there is only one core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the company. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing or other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) and (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration Number: 000756N/N500411 Deepak K. Aggarwal Partner Place: Noida Membership Number: 095541 Date: May 22, 2024 UDIN - 24095541BKEXJQ5301

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(g) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internalfinancialcontrolswithreferencetothefinancialstatements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.