iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oscar Global Ltd Balance Sheet

18.16
(-4.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:34:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oscar Global Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.29

3.29

3.29

3.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.1

-0.02

0.23

-1.51

Net Worth

3.19

3.27

3.52

1.78

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.19

3.27

3.52

1.92

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.02

-0.01

0.91

1.52

Inventories

0

0

0

0.54

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.18

0.12

1.2

1.25

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.16

-0.13

-0.29

-0.27

Cash

1.17

3.28

2.59

0.03

Total Assets

3.19

3.27

3.51

1.93

Oscar Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Oscar Global Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.