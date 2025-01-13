Oscar Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.29
3.29
3.29
3.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.1
-0.02
0.23
-1.51
Net Worth
3.19
3.27
3.52
1.78
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.19
3.27
3.52
1.92
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.02
-0.01
0.91
1.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0.54
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.18
0.12
1.2
1.25
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.16
-0.13
-0.29
-0.27
Cash
1.17
3.28
2.59
0.03
Total Assets
3.19
3.27
3.51
1.93
