SectorLeather
Open₹20.5
Prev. Close₹20.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹20.5
Day's Low₹20.5
52 Week's High₹25.05
52 Week's Low₹7.2
Book Value₹9.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.29
3.29
3.29
3.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.1
-0.02
0.23
-1.51
Net Worth
3.19
3.27
3.52
1.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
6.56
9.24
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-28.96
-7.57
Raw materials
-0.39
-0.15
-2.48
-3.78
As % of sales
0
0
37.79
40.92
Employee costs
-0.11
-1.18
-2.02
-2.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.65
-1.55
0.02
0.03
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.05
-0.09
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
-0.48
-1.43
0.06
0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-28.96
-7.57
Op profit growth
-57.33
2,085.21
-168.91
-55.68
EBIT growth
-57.74
-6,355.86
-24.69
-75.88
Net profit growth
-57.73
-27,465.63
2,029.65
-99.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.1
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,461.05
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.95
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
608.85
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Karan Kanika Verma
Whole Time Director & CFO
Pawan Chadha
Independent Director
Sanjeev Rathore
Independent Director
Nishu
Independent Director
Monam Kapoor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitasha Sinha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oscar Global Ltd
Summary
Oscar Global (OGL) (formerly known as Corning International) was incorporated on 9 Oct.90 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company on 18 Oct.94. The name of the company was changed to Oscar Global on 2 Jan.95. It belongs to the Oscar group, which includes Oscar International, Rohini Chemicals and Oscar Exports as group companies. OGL is engaged in the manufacture and export of leather garments, woollen and textile garments and has an installed capacity of 45,000 pa. Satish Verma is the chairman and managing director of the company.OGL came out with a public issue of 10 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 20 per share, aggregating Rs 3 cr, in Feb.95, to part-finance a Rs 6.45-cr modern state-of-the-art 100% EOU at Noida for leather garment manufacture.The Company was exporting leather garments to the US, Germany, France and Holland. OGL has opened offices in Frankfurt and New York to improve the marketing of its products. It got into an agreement with Pearl Industrial, Hongkong, for marketing products in Japan and Australia and signed an agreement with Dubain Agencies, Dubai, for marketing its products in Russia, the CIS countries and East Europe. OGLs clientele includes K-Mart Corporation, US; and Forster, Kratochwil and Hohenstein Sportswear, Germany. The Company has obtained the status of an Export House from the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.
The Oscar Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oscar Global Ltd is ₹6.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oscar Global Ltd is 0 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oscar Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oscar Global Ltd is ₹7.2 and ₹25.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oscar Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.11%, 3 Years at 40.68%, 1 Year at 60.60%, 6 Month at 149.52%, 3 Month at 155.00% and 1 Month at 5.34%.
