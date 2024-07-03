iifl-logo-icon 1
Oscar Global Ltd Share Price

20.5
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.5
  • Day's High20.5
  • 52 Wk High25.05
  • Prev. Close20.91
  • Day's Low20.5
  • 52 Wk Low 7.2
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.51
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Oscar Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

20.5

Prev. Close

20.91

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

20.5

Day's Low

20.5

52 Week's High

25.05

52 Week's Low

7.2

Book Value

9.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Oscar Global Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Oscar Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Oscar Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.51%

Institutions: 0.50%

Non-Institutions: 55.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oscar Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.29

3.29

3.29

3.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.1

-0.02

0.23

-1.51

Net Worth

3.19

3.27

3.52

1.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

6.56

9.24

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-28.96

-7.57

Raw materials

-0.39

-0.15

-2.48

-3.78

As % of sales

0

0

37.79

40.92

Employee costs

-0.11

-1.18

-2.02

-2.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.65

-1.55

0.02

0.03

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.05

-0.09

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Working capital

-0.48

-1.43

0.06

0.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-28.96

-7.57

Op profit growth

-57.33

2,085.21

-168.91

-55.68

EBIT growth

-57.74

-6,355.86

-24.69

-75.88

Net profit growth

-57.73

-27,465.63

2,029.65

-99.64

No Record Found

Oscar Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.1

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,461.05

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.95

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

608.85

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oscar Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Karan Kanika Verma

Whole Time Director & CFO

Pawan Chadha

Independent Director

Sanjeev Rathore

Independent Director

Nishu

Independent Director

Monam Kapoor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitasha Sinha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oscar Global Ltd

Summary

Oscar Global (OGL) (formerly known as Corning International) was incorporated on 9 Oct.90 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company on 18 Oct.94. The name of the company was changed to Oscar Global on 2 Jan.95. It belongs to the Oscar group, which includes Oscar International, Rohini Chemicals and Oscar Exports as group companies. OGL is engaged in the manufacture and export of leather garments, woollen and textile garments and has an installed capacity of 45,000 pa. Satish Verma is the chairman and managing director of the company.OGL came out with a public issue of 10 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 20 per share, aggregating Rs 3 cr, in Feb.95, to part-finance a Rs 6.45-cr modern state-of-the-art 100% EOU at Noida for leather garment manufacture.The Company was exporting leather garments to the US, Germany, France and Holland. OGL has opened offices in Frankfurt and New York to improve the marketing of its products. It got into an agreement with Pearl Industrial, Hongkong, for marketing products in Japan and Australia and signed an agreement with Dubain Agencies, Dubai, for marketing its products in Russia, the CIS countries and East Europe. OGLs clientele includes K-Mart Corporation, US; and Forster, Kratochwil and Hohenstein Sportswear, Germany. The Company has obtained the status of an Export House from the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.
Company FAQs

What is the Oscar Global Ltd share price today?

The Oscar Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oscar Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oscar Global Ltd is ₹6.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oscar Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oscar Global Ltd is 0 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oscar Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oscar Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oscar Global Ltd is ₹7.2 and ₹25.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oscar Global Ltd?

Oscar Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.11%, 3 Years at 40.68%, 1 Year at 60.60%, 6 Month at 149.52%, 3 Month at 155.00% and 1 Month at 5.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oscar Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oscar Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.84 %
Institutions - 0.51 %
Public - 55.65 %

