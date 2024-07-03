Summary

Oscar Global (OGL) (formerly known as Corning International) was incorporated on 9 Oct.90 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company on 18 Oct.94. The name of the company was changed to Oscar Global on 2 Jan.95. It belongs to the Oscar group, which includes Oscar International, Rohini Chemicals and Oscar Exports as group companies. OGL is engaged in the manufacture and export of leather garments, woollen and textile garments and has an installed capacity of 45,000 pa. Satish Verma is the chairman and managing director of the company.OGL came out with a public issue of 10 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 20 per share, aggregating Rs 3 cr, in Feb.95, to part-finance a Rs 6.45-cr modern state-of-the-art 100% EOU at Noida for leather garment manufacture.The Company was exporting leather garments to the US, Germany, France and Holland. OGL has opened offices in Frankfurt and New York to improve the marketing of its products. It got into an agreement with Pearl Industrial, Hongkong, for marketing products in Japan and Australia and signed an agreement with Dubain Agencies, Dubai, for marketing its products in Russia, the CIS countries and East Europe. OGLs clientele includes K-Mart Corporation, US; and Forster, Kratochwil and Hohenstein Sportswear, Germany. The Company has obtained the status of an Export House from the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.

