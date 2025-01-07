Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
6.56
9.24
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-28.96
-7.57
Raw materials
-0.39
-0.15
-2.48
-3.78
As % of sales
0
0
37.79
40.92
Employee costs
-0.11
-1.18
-2.02
-2.37
As % of sales
0
0
30.82
25.65
Other costs
-0.16
-0.23
-2.13
-2.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
32.47
32.29
Operating profit
-0.67
-1.57
-0.07
0.1
OPM
0
0
-1.09
1.12
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.05
-0.09
-0.12
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.07
0.19
0.05
Profit before tax
-0.65
-1.55
0.02
0.03
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Tax rate
0.03
0.02
-72.48
-99.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.65
-1.55
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.65
-1.55
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-57.73
-27,465.63
2,029.65
-99.64
NPM
0
0
0.08
0
