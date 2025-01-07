iifl-logo-icon 1
Oscar Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.29
(-1.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

6.56

9.24

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-28.96

-7.57

Raw materials

-0.39

-0.15

-2.48

-3.78

As % of sales

0

0

37.79

40.92

Employee costs

-0.11

-1.18

-2.02

-2.37

As % of sales

0

0

30.82

25.65

Other costs

-0.16

-0.23

-2.13

-2.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

32.47

32.29

Operating profit

-0.67

-1.57

-0.07

0.1

OPM

0

0

-1.09

1.12

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.05

-0.09

-0.12

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.07

0.19

0.05

Profit before tax

-0.65

-1.55

0.02

0.03

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Tax rate

0.03

0.02

-72.48

-99.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.65

-1.55

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.65

-1.55

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-57.73

-27,465.63

2,029.65

-99.64

NPM

0

0

0.08

0

