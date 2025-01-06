Oscar Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.65
-1.55
0.02
0.03
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.05
-0.09
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
-0.48
-1.43
0.06
0.16
Other operating items
Operating
-1.17
-3.03
-0.02
0.03
Capital expenditure
-0.01
-0.23
0.02
-1.91
Free cash flow
-1.18
-3.26
0
-1.87
Equity raised
-1.7
1.51
1.61
1.61
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.14
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.74
-1.75
1.61
-0.25
