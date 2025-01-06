iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oscar Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.5
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Oscar Global Ltd

Oscar Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.65

-1.55

0.02

0.03

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.05

-0.09

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Working capital

-0.48

-1.43

0.06

0.16

Other operating items

Operating

-1.17

-3.03

-0.02

0.03

Capital expenditure

-0.01

-0.23

0.02

-1.91

Free cash flow

-1.18

-3.26

0

-1.87

Equity raised

-1.7

1.51

1.61

1.61

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.14

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.74

-1.75

1.61

-0.25

