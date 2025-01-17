Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,198.45
|79.38
|33,194.4
|65.67
|0.41
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,310.85
|70.26
|16,806.26
|52.36
|0.92
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
579.45
|79.41
|14,371.22
|36.73
|0.52
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
279.7
|88.1
|8,583.22
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
575.3
|18.62
|2,557.82
|41.43
|0.52
|216.36
|200.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.