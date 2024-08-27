Decided to hold 33 Annual General Meeting of the Company on 21° September, 2024 through VC or OAVM and approved the Notice of 33 Annual General Meeting of the Company. Attached notice of 33rd Annual general meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024) Please find attached scrutnizer report alongwith voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)