Oscar Global Ltd Board Meeting

16.4
(-4.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Oscar Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
OSCAR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 Outcome of Board meeting along with results attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
OSCAR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled to be held on 9/08/2024 Outcome of the meeting attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
OSCAR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled for the quarter/year ended 31/03/2024 on 23rd May 2024. Out come of the Board meeting held on 23/05/2024 Audited results for the year ended 31/03/2024 is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
OSCAR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled to be held on 12/02/2024 for Un-audited quarterly results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. Outcome of the Board meeting Attached Attached results for the quarter/nine months ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
The Board of the Company at its meeting held on 1st February, 2024 inter alia has considered and transacted the following businesses: 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Karan Kanika Verma as Managing Director for five years w.e.f 8th February, 2024. Details of appointment in compliance with SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 attached as Annexure-A 2. Company has signed Listing agreement with Calcutta Stock Exchange today i.e. 1st February, 2024 in order to meet requirements of Calcutta Stock Exchange Re-appointment of Mr. Karan Kanika Verma as Managing Director w.e.f 8/2/2024.

Oscar Global: Related News

No Record Found

