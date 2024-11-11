Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

OSCAR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 Outcome of Board meeting along with results attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

OSCAR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled to be held on 9/08/2024 Outcome of the meeting attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

OSCAR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled for the quarter/year ended 31/03/2024 on 23rd May 2024. Out come of the Board meeting held on 23/05/2024 Audited results for the year ended 31/03/2024 is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024

OSCAR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled to be held on 12/02/2024 for Un-audited quarterly results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. Outcome of the Board meeting Attached Attached results for the quarter/nine months ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024