|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|OSCAR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 Outcome of Board meeting along with results attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|OSCAR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled to be held on 9/08/2024 Outcome of the meeting attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|OSCAR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled for the quarter/year ended 31/03/2024 on 23rd May 2024. Out come of the Board meeting held on 23/05/2024 Audited results for the year ended 31/03/2024 is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|OSCAR GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled to be held on 12/02/2024 for Un-audited quarterly results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. Outcome of the Board meeting Attached Attached results for the quarter/nine months ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|The Board of the Company at its meeting held on 1st February, 2024 inter alia has considered and transacted the following businesses: 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Karan Kanika Verma as Managing Director for five years w.e.f 8th February, 2024. Details of appointment in compliance with SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 attached as Annexure-A 2. Company has signed Listing agreement with Calcutta Stock Exchange today i.e. 1st February, 2024 in order to meet requirements of Calcutta Stock Exchange Re-appointment of Mr. Karan Kanika Verma as Managing Director w.e.f 8/2/2024.
