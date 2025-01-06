iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Osiajee Texfab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

52.29
(2.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Osiajee Texfab Ltd

Osiajee Texfab FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.53

0.36

0.03

0.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.09

0

-0.03

Working capital

0.33

0.66

0.32

0.37

Other operating items

Operating

0.72

0.93

0.34

0.47

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0.01

Free cash flow

0.72

0.93

0.34

0.48

Equity raised

2.46

1.41

0.84

0.63

Investing

0

0.3

0

-0.03

Financing

0.08

0.09

0.1

0.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.26

2.73

1.29

1.12

Osiajee Texfab : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Osiajee Texfab Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.