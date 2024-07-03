iifl-logo-icon 1
Osiajee Texfab Ltd Annually Results

52.26
(0.11%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

2.38

2.45

2.9

4.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.38

2.45

2.9

4.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0

0.09

0

Total Income

2.45

2.45

2.99

4.95

Total Expenditure

1.25

1.3

2.27

4.41

PBIDT

1.2

1.14

0.71

0.54

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.2

1.14

0.71

0.54

Depreciation

0.04

0.02

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

0.01

0.14

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.16

1.12

0.71

0.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.16

1.12

0.71

0.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.16

1.12

0.71

0.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.15

2.07

1.31

0.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

1

0

0

Equity

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

50.42

46.53

24.48

10.9

PBDTM(%)

50.42

46.53

24.48

10.9

PATM(%)

48.73

45.71

24.48

8.08

