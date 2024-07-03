Osiajee Texfab Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
2.38
2.45
2.9
4.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.38
2.45
2.9
4.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0
0.09
0
Total Income
2.45
2.45
2.99
4.95
Total Expenditure
1.25
1.3
2.27
4.41
PBIDT
1.2
1.14
0.71
0.54
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.2
1.14
0.71
0.54
Depreciation
0.04
0.02
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
0.01
0.14
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.16
1.12
0.71
0.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.16
1.12
0.71
0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.16
1.12
0.71
0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.15
2.07
1.31
0.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
1
0
0
Equity
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
50.42
46.53
24.48
10.9
PBDTM(%)
50.42
46.53
24.48
10.9
PATM(%)
48.73
45.71
24.48
8.08
