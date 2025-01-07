iifl-logo-icon 1
Osiajee Texfab Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

51.6
(-0.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.94

6.83

13.73

21.54

yoy growth (%)

-27.63

-50.26

-36.23

-47.76

Raw materials

-4.24

-6.33

-13.56

-21.24

As % of sales

85.92

92.69

98.76

98.59

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

-0.09

As % of sales

0.47

0.37

0.42

0.42

Other costs

-0.13

-0.1

-0.07

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.77

1.51

0.57

0.48

Operating profit

0.53

0.36

0.03

0.1

OPM

10.83

5.41

0.23

0.49

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.03

Profit before tax

0.53

0.36

0.03

0.13

Taxes

-0.13

-0.09

0

-0.03

Tax rate

-25.48

-24.99

-19.07

-22.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.39

0.27

0.03

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.39

0.27

0.03

0.1

yoy growth (%)

44.08

791.98

-70.68

352.81

NPM

8.05

4.04

0.22

0.49

