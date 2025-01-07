Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.94
6.83
13.73
21.54
yoy growth (%)
-27.63
-50.26
-36.23
-47.76
Raw materials
-4.24
-6.33
-13.56
-21.24
As % of sales
85.92
92.69
98.76
98.59
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
-0.09
As % of sales
0.47
0.37
0.42
0.42
Other costs
-0.13
-0.1
-0.07
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.77
1.51
0.57
0.48
Operating profit
0.53
0.36
0.03
0.1
OPM
10.83
5.41
0.23
0.49
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.03
Profit before tax
0.53
0.36
0.03
0.13
Taxes
-0.13
-0.09
0
-0.03
Tax rate
-25.48
-24.99
-19.07
-22.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.39
0.27
0.03
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.39
0.27
0.03
0.1
yoy growth (%)
44.08
791.98
-70.68
352.81
NPM
8.05
4.04
0.22
0.49
