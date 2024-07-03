SectorTrading
Open₹51
Prev. Close₹51.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.02
Day's High₹52.45
Day's Low₹50.2
52 Week's High₹59.5
52 Week's Low₹26.2
Book Value₹12.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.57
1.61
1.64
1.63
Net Worth
6.97
7.01
7.04
7.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.94
6.83
13.73
21.54
yoy growth (%)
-27.63
-50.26
-36.23
-47.76
Raw materials
-4.24
-6.33
-13.56
-21.24
As % of sales
85.92
92.69
98.76
98.59
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.53
0.36
0.03
0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.09
0
-0.03
Working capital
0.33
0.66
0.32
0.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.63
-50.26
-36.23
-47.76
Op profit growth
44.82
1,029.44
-69.38
4,542.33
EBIT growth
45.03
862.47
-71.78
300.95
Net profit growth
44.08
791.98
-70.68
352.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
2.38
2.45
2.9
4.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.38
2.45
2.9
4.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0
0.09
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Mehul Jagdish Modi
Independent Director
Dheeraj Kumar Mishra
Independent Director
Vibha Jain
Whole-time Director
Lokesh Goyal
Director
Megha Jain
Chairman & Independent Directo
Gurprit Singh
Managing Director
Reema Saroya
Independent Director
Rupanjeet Kaur
Independent Director
Ranjeet Singh Rana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Osiajee Texfab Ltd
Summary
Osiajee Texfab Ltd was originally incorporated on 13th February, 1995 as a Public Limited Company in the name & style of Osiajee Housing Finance Limited. The Company is engaged in business of trading in textile products, the end users of which are various manufacturing houses. The Company is currently involved in trading of fabric.The Company was promoted with the Main Object of developing properties in Gujarat on its own initiative as well as under contractual basis and to provide consulting services like architectural & engineering in the same line. It commenced its business from 15th Feb.95. Thereafter it acquired its present name in Jan.96. Since the Company is located in Gujarat which itself acts as a hub for textile industry, it approved the decision of changing its Main Objects. Owing to the change in Main Objects of the Company, it approved the Change of its Name from Osiajee Housing Developers Limited to Osiajee Texfab Limited with effect from 20th May, 2015.To part finance the cost of this project, Company came out with a public issue of 36,00,000 equity shares at par aggregating Rs 3.60 crores during Aug.96.
Read More
The Osiajee Texfab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Osiajee Texfab Ltd is ₹27.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Osiajee Texfab Ltd is 0 and 4.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Osiajee Texfab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Osiajee Texfab Ltd is ₹26.2 and ₹59.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Osiajee Texfab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.69%, 3 Years at 4.97%, 1 Year at 78.96%, 6 Month at 30.43%, 3 Month at 8.76% and 1 Month at 2.10%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.