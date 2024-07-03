iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Osiajee Texfab Ltd Share Price

51.23
(0.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:25:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51
  • Day's High52.45
  • 52 Wk High59.5
  • Prev. Close51.13
  • Day's Low50.2
  • 52 Wk Low 26.2
  • Turnover (lac)21.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.74
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Osiajee Texfab Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

51

Prev. Close

51.13

Turnover(Lac.)

21.02

Day's High

52.45

Day's Low

50.2

52 Week's High

59.5

52 Week's Low

26.2

Book Value

12.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Osiajee Texfab Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Osiajee Texfab Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Osiajee Texfab Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.77%

Non-Promoter- 97.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Osiajee Texfab Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.57

1.61

1.64

1.63

Net Worth

6.97

7.01

7.04

7.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.94

6.83

13.73

21.54

yoy growth (%)

-27.63

-50.26

-36.23

-47.76

Raw materials

-4.24

-6.33

-13.56

-21.24

As % of sales

85.92

92.69

98.76

98.59

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

-0.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.53

0.36

0.03

0.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.09

0

-0.03

Working capital

0.33

0.66

0.32

0.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.63

-50.26

-36.23

-47.76

Op profit growth

44.82

1,029.44

-69.38

4,542.33

EBIT growth

45.03

862.47

-71.78

300.95

Net profit growth

44.08

791.98

-70.68

352.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

2.38

2.45

2.9

4.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.38

2.45

2.9

4.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0

0.09

0

View Annually Results

Osiajee Texfab Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Osiajee Texfab Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Mehul Jagdish Modi

Independent Director

Dheeraj Kumar Mishra

Independent Director

Vibha Jain

Whole-time Director

Lokesh Goyal

Director

Megha Jain

Chairman & Independent Directo

Gurprit Singh

Managing Director

Reema Saroya

Independent Director

Rupanjeet Kaur

Independent Director

Ranjeet Singh Rana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Osiajee Texfab Ltd

Summary

Osiajee Texfab Ltd was originally incorporated on 13th February, 1995 as a Public Limited Company in the name & style of Osiajee Housing Finance Limited. The Company is engaged in business of trading in textile products, the end users of which are various manufacturing houses. The Company is currently involved in trading of fabric.The Company was promoted with the Main Object of developing properties in Gujarat on its own initiative as well as under contractual basis and to provide consulting services like architectural & engineering in the same line. It commenced its business from 15th Feb.95. Thereafter it acquired its present name in Jan.96. Since the Company is located in Gujarat which itself acts as a hub for textile industry, it approved the decision of changing its Main Objects. Owing to the change in Main Objects of the Company, it approved the Change of its Name from Osiajee Housing Developers Limited to Osiajee Texfab Limited with effect from 20th May, 2015.To part finance the cost of this project, Company came out with a public issue of 36,00,000 equity shares at par aggregating Rs 3.60 crores during Aug.96.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Osiajee Texfab Ltd share price today?

The Osiajee Texfab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Osiajee Texfab Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Osiajee Texfab Ltd is ₹27.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Osiajee Texfab Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Osiajee Texfab Ltd is 0 and 4.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Osiajee Texfab Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Osiajee Texfab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Osiajee Texfab Ltd is ₹26.2 and ₹59.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Osiajee Texfab Ltd?

Osiajee Texfab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.69%, 3 Years at 4.97%, 1 Year at 78.96%, 6 Month at 30.43%, 3 Month at 8.76% and 1 Month at 2.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Osiajee Texfab Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Osiajee Texfab Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Osiajee Texfab Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.