Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Monday, December 02, 2024 have inter alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Resignation of Ms. Twinkle Narula as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company we are enclosing herewith the resignation tendered by Ms. Twinkle Narula with effect from 02.12.2024 due to her Personal Reasons.

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Osiajee Texfab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (the Regulations) it is hereby informed that meeting of the Board of Directors of Osiajee Texfab Limited (the Company) has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 22nd day of October 2024 at 4:00 pm through video conferencing or other audio-visual means inter-alia: To consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Further pursuant to SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and as intimated vide our letter dated September 26 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed from October 01 2024 till expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 i.e. the trading window shall remain closed up to Thursday the 24th Day of October 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 have inter alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s. S. C Mehra & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company as approved by Board of Directors. The Board Meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m. and was concluded at 5.15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024) This in continuation to our earlier letter dated 22.10.2024 whereby the company has submitted the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with limited review report. However, due to clerical and typographical error, the figures of financial results for half year ended 30.09.2024 has been presented under head of financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 and figures of financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 mistakenly clubbed with the figures of figures of previous quarters financial results. Accordingly, we are hereby submitting the revised unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th sept, 2024 along with limited review report, as approved by Board of directors in their meeting held on 22nd October, 2024. We further informed that the error was unintentional and not deliberate. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Osiajee Texfab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the Regulations) it is hereby informed that meeting of the Board of Directors of Osiajee Texfab Limited (the Company) has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at 4:00 pm through video conferencing or other audio-visual means inter-alia: 1. To consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as intimated vide our letter dated June 26 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed from July 01 2024 till expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 i.e. the trading window shall remain closed up to Friday the 16th Day of August 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 have inter alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s. S. C Mehra & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company as approved by Board of Directors. The Board Meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m. and was concluded at 5.15 p.m. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, have interalia, transacted the businesses as mentioned in annexed file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

Osiajee Texfab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and Consider and Approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Monday, April 22, 2024 have inter alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Audit Report issued by M/s. S. C Mehra & Associates LLP Ltd, Statutory Auditors of the Company as approved by Board of Directors in its meeting held on April 22, 2024. 2. Declaration under regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board Meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m. and was concluded at 5.30 p.m (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.04.2024) Pursuant to regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Monday, April 22, 2024, have inter alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Approval of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 2. Approval of Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. Recommendation of Re-appointment of Ms. Megha Jain (DIN: 09045476), Non- Executive Director of the Company who retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024