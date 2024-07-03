Osiajee Texfab Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
1.69
1.93
2.44
4.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.69
1.93
2.44
4.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0
0.04
0
Total Income
1.76
1.94
2.48
4.95
Total Expenditure
0.89
0.92
2.1
4.34
PBIDT
0.87
1.01
0.38
0.61
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.87
1.01
0.38
0.61
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.06
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.87
1.01
0.38
0.55
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.87
1.01
0.38
0.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.87
1.01
0.38
0.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.6
1.87
0.7
1.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
51.47
52.33
15.57
12.32
PBDTM(%)
51.47
52.33
15.57
12.32
PATM(%)
51.47
52.33
15.57
11.11
