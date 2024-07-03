iifl-logo-icon 1
Osiajee Texfab Ltd Company Summary

Osiajee Texfab Ltd Summary

Osiajee Texfab Ltd was originally incorporated on 13th February, 1995 as a Public Limited Company in the name & style of Osiajee Housing Finance Limited. The Company is engaged in business of trading in textile products, the end users of which are various manufacturing houses. The Company is currently involved in trading of fabric.The Company was promoted with the Main Object of developing properties in Gujarat on its own initiative as well as under contractual basis and to provide consulting services like architectural & engineering in the same line. It commenced its business from 15th Feb.95. Thereafter it acquired its present name in Jan.96. Since the Company is located in Gujarat which itself acts as a hub for textile industry, it approved the decision of changing its Main Objects. Owing to the change in Main Objects of the Company, it approved the Change of its Name from Osiajee Housing Developers Limited to Osiajee Texfab Limited with effect from 20th May, 2015.To part finance the cost of this project, Company came out with a public issue of 36,00,000 equity shares at par aggregating Rs 3.60 crores during Aug.96.

