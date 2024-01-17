|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|The Register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Monday September 23 2024 to Monday September 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Cut off date for e-voting is Friday September 20 2024 and the remote e-voting period is Friday September 27 2024 to Sunday September 29 2024.
