Panchmahal Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.08
19.08
19.08
19.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
137.81
134.75
140.88
82.58
Net Worth
156.89
153.83
159.96
101.66
Minority Interest
Debt
39.9
76.44
28.21
54.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.72
8.19
8.72
9.07
Total Liabilities
204.51
238.46
196.89
165.37
Fixed Assets
65.25
71.74
73.14
74.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.43
0.67
0.84
9.07
Networking Capital
136.57
158.64
112.46
73.55
Inventories
119.3
154.8
165.75
148.73
Inventory Days
160.14
Sundry Debtors
41.06
44.49
41.18
33.2
Debtor Days
35.74
Other Current Assets
6.48
16.84
8.15
12.69
Sundry Creditors
-22.78
-51.23
-92.4
-114.41
Creditor Days
123.19
Other Current Liabilities
-7.49
-6.26
-10.22
-6.66
Cash
2.25
7.41
10.45
7.87
Total Assets
204.5
238.46
196.89
165.36
