Panchmahal Steel Ltd Share Price

258.8
(-8.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:00 PM

  Open266.45
  Day's High296.3
  52 Wk High332
  Prev. Close281.9
  Day's Low258.7
  52 Wk Low 137.3
  Turnover (lac)3.19
  P/E92.43
  Face Value10
  Book Value84.18
  EPS3.05
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)493.79
  Div. Yield0
Panchmahal Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

266.45

Prev. Close

281.9

Turnover(Lac.)

3.19

Day's High

296.3

Day's Low

258.7

52 Week's High

332

52 Week's Low

137.3

Book Value

84.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

493.79

P/E

92.43

EPS

3.05

Divi. Yield

0

Panchmahal Steel Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Panchmahal Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Panchmahal Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.86%

Non-Promoter- 3.93%

Institutions: 3.93%

Non-Institutions: 21.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Panchmahal Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.08

19.08

19.08

19.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

137.81

134.75

140.88

82.58

Net Worth

156.89

153.83

159.96

101.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

338.98

330.47

395.91

329.41

yoy growth (%)

2.57

-16.52

20.18

13.52

Raw materials

-229.22

-234.27

-272.6

-221.68

As % of sales

67.62

70.89

68.85

67.29

Employee costs

-16.06

-17.11

-19.59

-16.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.81

-15.19

0.38

0.25

Depreciation

-7.45

-7.62

-7.83

-7.78

Tax paid

0

-17.01

0.15

0.04

Working capital

-0.54

1.16

7.21

14.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.57

-16.52

20.18

13.52

Op profit growth

491.68

-76.33

-7.86

-1,065.39

EBIT growth

-1,277.94

-112.75

-3.35

-285.8

Net profit growth

-130.45

-5,987.82

86.02

-102.33

No Record Found

Panchmahal Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Panchmahal Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok R Malhotra

Independent Director

Amal Dutt Dhru

Independent Director

Milan P Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Nagar

Non Executive Director

Suchita Shah

Independent Director

Samir M Parikh

Non Executive Director

Kalpesh J. Parmar

Independent Director

Swapon Lalitmohan Adhik Ary

Independent Director

Jaswantkumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panchmahal Steel Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company to manufacture 18,000 tpa of mild steel ingots, Panchmahal Steel Limited (PSL) became a sick unit and a winding up petition was filed by the creditors. In Feb.76, the Gujarat High Court sanctioned the takeover of PSL by R L Malhotra and Ashok Malhotra from the previous management. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Stainless Steel Long Products viz., Bars, Rods and Wires.After the takeover, the company turned around. Rolling facilities were set up in 1982 and secondary refining facilities were commissioned in 1986. PSL switched over from production of mild steel to carbon, alloy and stainless steel. PSL has facilities to manufacture 75,000 tpa of steel billets and 1,20,000 tpa of rolled products at the GIDC Industrial Estate, Panchmahal District, Gujarat. Most of the steel billets manufactured by the company are captively consumed.The first stage of the technological upgradation and expansion of the rolling mill division commenced commercial production in Mar.94, while the second stage was commissioned in Mar.95. The capacity of the forgings division has also been expanded from 1800 tpa to 4200 tpa in 1994-95.Panchmahals core strength lies in its ability to meet customers unique requirements. It offer Stainless Steel in Austenitic, Martensitic, Ferritic, Duplex and low nickel - high manganese (200 series) grades. Its steel melting facility includes an ultra high powered 50 metric ton electric arc melting furnace, AOD convert
Company FAQs

What is the Panchmahal Steel Ltd share price today?

The Panchmahal Steel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹258.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Panchmahal Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panchmahal Steel Ltd is ₹493.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Panchmahal Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Panchmahal Steel Ltd is 92.43 and 3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Panchmahal Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panchmahal Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panchmahal Steel Ltd is ₹137.3 and ₹332 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Panchmahal Steel Ltd?

Panchmahal Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.32%, 3 Years at 32.62%, 1 Year at 94.48%, 6 Month at 27.73%, 3 Month at 40.81% and 1 Month at 22.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Panchmahal Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Panchmahal Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.86 %
Institutions - 3.93 %
Public - 21.21 %

