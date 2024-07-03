SectorSteel
Open₹266.45
Prev. Close₹281.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.19
Day's High₹296.3
Day's Low₹258.7
52 Week's High₹332
52 Week's Low₹137.3
Book Value₹84.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)493.79
P/E92.43
EPS3.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.08
19.08
19.08
19.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
137.81
134.75
140.88
82.58
Net Worth
156.89
153.83
159.96
101.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
338.98
330.47
395.91
329.41
yoy growth (%)
2.57
-16.52
20.18
13.52
Raw materials
-229.22
-234.27
-272.6
-221.68
As % of sales
67.62
70.89
68.85
67.29
Employee costs
-16.06
-17.11
-19.59
-16.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.81
-15.19
0.38
0.25
Depreciation
-7.45
-7.62
-7.83
-7.78
Tax paid
0
-17.01
0.15
0.04
Working capital
-0.54
1.16
7.21
14.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.57
-16.52
20.18
13.52
Op profit growth
491.68
-76.33
-7.86
-1,065.39
EBIT growth
-1,277.94
-112.75
-3.35
-285.8
Net profit growth
-130.45
-5,987.82
86.02
-102.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok R Malhotra
Independent Director
Amal Dutt Dhru
Independent Director
Milan P Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Nagar
Non Executive Director
Suchita Shah
Independent Director
Samir M Parikh
Non Executive Director
Kalpesh J. Parmar
Independent Director
Swapon Lalitmohan Adhik Ary
Independent Director
Jaswantkumar Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Panchmahal Steel Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company to manufacture 18,000 tpa of mild steel ingots, Panchmahal Steel Limited (PSL) became a sick unit and a winding up petition was filed by the creditors. In Feb.76, the Gujarat High Court sanctioned the takeover of PSL by R L Malhotra and Ashok Malhotra from the previous management. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Stainless Steel Long Products viz., Bars, Rods and Wires.After the takeover, the company turned around. Rolling facilities were set up in 1982 and secondary refining facilities were commissioned in 1986. PSL switched over from production of mild steel to carbon, alloy and stainless steel. PSL has facilities to manufacture 75,000 tpa of steel billets and 1,20,000 tpa of rolled products at the GIDC Industrial Estate, Panchmahal District, Gujarat. Most of the steel billets manufactured by the company are captively consumed.The first stage of the technological upgradation and expansion of the rolling mill division commenced commercial production in Mar.94, while the second stage was commissioned in Mar.95. The capacity of the forgings division has also been expanded from 1800 tpa to 4200 tpa in 1994-95.Panchmahals core strength lies in its ability to meet customers unique requirements. It offer Stainless Steel in Austenitic, Martensitic, Ferritic, Duplex and low nickel - high manganese (200 series) grades. Its steel melting facility includes an ultra high powered 50 metric ton electric arc melting furnace, AOD convert
Read More
The Panchmahal Steel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹258.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panchmahal Steel Ltd is ₹493.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Panchmahal Steel Ltd is 92.43 and 3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panchmahal Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panchmahal Steel Ltd is ₹137.3 and ₹332 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Panchmahal Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.32%, 3 Years at 32.62%, 1 Year at 94.48%, 6 Month at 27.73%, 3 Month at 40.81% and 1 Month at 22.11%.
