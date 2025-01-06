iifl-logo-icon 1
Panchmahal Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

260
(-7.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.81

-15.19

0.38

0.25

Depreciation

-7.45

-7.62

-7.83

-7.78

Tax paid

0

-17.01

0.15

0.04

Working capital

-0.54

1.16

7.21

14.35

Other operating items

Operating

1.8

-38.67

-0.07

6.86

Capital expenditure

-0.14

-129.15

2.69

0.65

Free cash flow

1.65

-167.82

2.61

7.51

Equity raised

145.42

206.72

203.69

204.17

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-14.2

24.77

20.26

12.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

132.87

63.67

226.56

223.72

