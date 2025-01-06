Panchmahal Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.81
-15.19
0.38
0.25
Depreciation
-7.45
-7.62
-7.83
-7.78
Tax paid
0
-17.01
0.15
0.04
Working capital
-0.54
1.16
7.21
14.35
Other operating items
Operating
1.8
-38.67
-0.07
6.86
Capital expenditure
-0.14
-129.15
2.69
0.65
Free cash flow
1.65
-167.82
2.61
7.51
Equity raised
145.42
206.72
203.69
204.17
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-14.2
24.77
20.26
12.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
132.87
63.67
226.56
223.72
