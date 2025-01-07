iifl-logo-icon 1
Panchmahal Steel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

254.15
(-3.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:06:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

338.98

330.47

395.91

329.41

yoy growth (%)

2.57

-16.52

20.18

13.52

Raw materials

-229.22

-234.27

-272.6

-221.68

As % of sales

67.62

70.89

68.85

67.29

Employee costs

-16.06

-17.11

-19.59

-16.07

As % of sales

4.73

5.18

4.94

4.87

Other costs

-70.59

-75.17

-87.21

-73.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.82

22.74

22.02

22.38

Operating profit

23.09

3.9

16.49

17.9

OPM

6.81

1.18

4.16

5.43

Depreciation

-7.45

-7.62

-7.83

-7.78

Interest expense

-10.17

-13.49

-12.91

-13.51

Other income

4.34

2.02

4.63

3.63

Profit before tax

9.81

-15.19

0.38

0.25

Taxes

0

-17.01

0.15

0.04

Tax rate

0

112

40.31

16.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.81

-32.21

0.54

0.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.81

-32.21

0.54

0.29

yoy growth (%)

-130.45

-5,987.82

86.02

-102.33

NPM

2.89

-9.74

0.13

0.08

