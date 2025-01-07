Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
338.98
330.47
395.91
329.41
yoy growth (%)
2.57
-16.52
20.18
13.52
Raw materials
-229.22
-234.27
-272.6
-221.68
As % of sales
67.62
70.89
68.85
67.29
Employee costs
-16.06
-17.11
-19.59
-16.07
As % of sales
4.73
5.18
4.94
4.87
Other costs
-70.59
-75.17
-87.21
-73.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.82
22.74
22.02
22.38
Operating profit
23.09
3.9
16.49
17.9
OPM
6.81
1.18
4.16
5.43
Depreciation
-7.45
-7.62
-7.83
-7.78
Interest expense
-10.17
-13.49
-12.91
-13.51
Other income
4.34
2.02
4.63
3.63
Profit before tax
9.81
-15.19
0.38
0.25
Taxes
0
-17.01
0.15
0.04
Tax rate
0
112
40.31
16.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.81
-32.21
0.54
0.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.81
-32.21
0.54
0.29
yoy growth (%)
-130.45
-5,987.82
86.02
-102.33
NPM
2.89
-9.74
0.13
0.08
