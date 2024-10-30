iifl-logo-icon 1
Panchmahal Steel Ltd Board Meeting

275
(7.59%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Panchmahal Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
PANCHMAHAL STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year period ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
PANCHMAHAL STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter period ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting11 May 20242 May 2024
PANCHMAHAL STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dtd. 11.05.2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
PANCHMAHAL STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter period ended 31.12.2023. Outcome of Board Meeting dtd. 03.02.2024 Appointment of Senior Management Personnel Re-appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

