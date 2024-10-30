|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|PANCHMAHAL STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year period ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|PANCHMAHAL STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter period ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|PANCHMAHAL STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dtd. 11.05.2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|PANCHMAHAL STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter period ended 31.12.2023. Outcome of Board Meeting dtd. 03.02.2024 Appointment of Senior Management Personnel Re-appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.