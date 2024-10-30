Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

PANCHMAHAL STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year period ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

PANCHMAHAL STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter period ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 2 May 2024

PANCHMAHAL STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dtd. 11.05.2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024