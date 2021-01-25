Parabolic Drugs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
87.89
87.89
87.89
87.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-934.22
-877.22
-769.15
-283.96
Net Worth
-846.33
-789.33
-681.26
-196.07
Minority Interest
Debt
984.11
979.47
971.75
957.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.7
32.94
29.89
25.46
Total Liabilities
172.48
223.08
320.38
786.88
Fixed Assets
332.89
355.35
377.71
401.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.34
6.33
6.33
6.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-167.54
-139.21
-64.29
375.88
Inventories
15.88
15.25
40.1
315.38
Inventory Days
79.83
75.5
193.61
496.65
Sundry Debtors
28.82
66.96
70.06
98.05
Debtor Days
144.89
331.51
338.27
154.4
Other Current Assets
34.22
48.88
82.17
125.71
Sundry Creditors
-80.87
-105.77
-93.18
-101.91
Creditor Days
406.57
523.66
449.9
160.48
Other Current Liabilities
-165.59
-164.53
-163.44
-61.35
Cash
0.78
0.6
0.64
3.02
Total Assets
172.47
223.07
320.39
786.87
