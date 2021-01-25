Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
72.6
73.72
75.59
231.78
yoy growth (%)
-1.52
-2.47
-67.38
-47.07
Raw materials
-63.48
-91.94
-328.51
-255.83
As % of sales
87.44
124.71
434.57
110.37
Employee costs
-9.3
-8.46
-10.67
-17.01
As % of sales
12.81
11.48
14.12
7.33
Other costs
-16.27
-19.18
-42.79
-37.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.41
26.02
56.6
16.18
Operating profit
-16.46
-45.87
-306.38
-78.58
OPM
-22.67
-62.23
-405.29
-33.9
Depreciation
-34.53
-53.48
-67.05
-72.96
Interest expense
-8.34
-9.9
-107.61
-98.68
Other income
4.1
4.25
0.3
1.23
Profit before tax
-55.24
-105.01
-480.75
-248.99
Taxes
-1.75
-3.05
-4.43
-130.32
Tax rate
3.18
2.9
0.92
52.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-57
-108.06
-485.18
-379.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-57
-108.06
-485.18
-379.32
yoy growth (%)
-47.25
-77.72
27.9
187.94
NPM
-78.51
-146.58
-641.81
-163.65
