iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parabolic Drugs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.5
(-4.35%)
Jan 25, 2021|01:00:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Parabolic Drugs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

72.6

73.72

75.59

231.78

yoy growth (%)

-1.52

-2.47

-67.38

-47.07

Raw materials

-63.48

-91.94

-328.51

-255.83

As % of sales

87.44

124.71

434.57

110.37

Employee costs

-9.3

-8.46

-10.67

-17.01

As % of sales

12.81

11.48

14.12

7.33

Other costs

-16.27

-19.18

-42.79

-37.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.41

26.02

56.6

16.18

Operating profit

-16.46

-45.87

-306.38

-78.58

OPM

-22.67

-62.23

-405.29

-33.9

Depreciation

-34.53

-53.48

-67.05

-72.96

Interest expense

-8.34

-9.9

-107.61

-98.68

Other income

4.1

4.25

0.3

1.23

Profit before tax

-55.24

-105.01

-480.75

-248.99

Taxes

-1.75

-3.05

-4.43

-130.32

Tax rate

3.18

2.9

0.92

52.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-57

-108.06

-485.18

-379.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-57

-108.06

-485.18

-379.32

yoy growth (%)

-47.25

-77.72

27.9

187.94

NPM

-78.51

-146.58

-641.81

-163.65

Parabolic Drugs Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Parabolic Drugs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.