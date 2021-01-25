Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.32
-2.51
-66.9
-46.98
Op profit growth
-63.54
-84.75
287.4
-4.42
EBIT growth
-49.66
-74.77
147.22
9.21
Net profit growth
-46.75
-77.74
27.66
184.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-23.31
-62.45
-399.23
-34.1
EBIT margin
-64.83
-125.81
-486.29
-65.1
Net profit margin
-78.66
-144.3
-632.13
-163.88
RoCE
-25.23
-35.89
-68.53
-16.6
RoNW
1.74
3.63
27.17
685.24
RoA
-7.65
-10.29
-22.27
-10.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.87
-26.13
-89.33
-73.29
Book value per share
-138.2
-128.9
-111.43
-32.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.5
-0.33
-0.06
-0.12
P/B
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
-0.27
EV/EBIDTA
-79.74
-25.41
-3.27
-12.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
3.15
2.9
0.92
52.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
239.33
334.66
400.15
194.62
Inventory days
77.65
135.49
846.26
537.73
Creditor days
-378.14
-298.63
-92.94
-170.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
5.67
8.72
3.47
1.52
Net debt / equity
-1.14
-1.22
-1.4
-4.67
Net debt / op. profit
-57.59
-20.9
-3.16
-12.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-87.3
-124.14
-429.06
-110.34
Employee costs
-13.44
-12.05
-14.19
-7.52
Other costs
-22.56
-26.24
-55.97
-16.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.