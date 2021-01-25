iifl-logo-icon 1
Parabolic Drugs Ltd Key Ratios

5.5
(-4.35%)
Jan 25, 2021

QUICKLINKS FOR Parabolic Drugs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.32

-2.51

-66.9

-46.98

Op profit growth

-63.54

-84.75

287.4

-4.42

EBIT growth

-49.66

-74.77

147.22

9.21

Net profit growth

-46.75

-77.74

27.66

184.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-23.31

-62.45

-399.23

-34.1

EBIT margin

-64.83

-125.81

-486.29

-65.1

Net profit margin

-78.66

-144.3

-632.13

-163.88

RoCE

-25.23

-35.89

-68.53

-16.6

RoNW

1.74

3.63

27.17

685.24

RoA

-7.65

-10.29

-22.27

-10.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.87

-26.13

-89.33

-73.29

Book value per share

-138.2

-128.9

-111.43

-32.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.5

-0.33

-0.06

-0.12

P/B

-0.05

-0.06

-0.04

-0.27

EV/EBIDTA

-79.74

-25.41

-3.27

-12.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

3.15

2.9

0.92

52.1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

239.33

334.66

400.15

194.62

Inventory days

77.65

135.49

846.26

537.73

Creditor days

-378.14

-298.63

-92.94

-170.84

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

5.67

8.72

3.47

1.52

Net debt / equity

-1.14

-1.22

-1.4

-4.67

Net debt / op. profit

-57.59

-20.9

-3.16

-12.04

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-87.3

-124.14

-429.06

-110.34

Employee costs

-13.44

-12.05

-14.19

-7.52

Other costs

-22.56

-26.24

-55.97

-16.24

QUICKLINKS FOR Parabolic Drugs Ltd

