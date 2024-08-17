iifl-logo-icon 1
Parabolic Drugs Ltd Share Price

5.5
(-4.35%)
Jan 25, 2021|01:00:21 PM

Parabolic Drugs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

5.5

Prev. Close

5.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5.5

Day's Low

5.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-148.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Parabolic Drugs Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Parabolic Drugs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Parabolic Drugs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:39 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.72%

Foreign: 0.72%

Indian: 37.06%

Non-Promoter- 8.64%

Institutions: 8.63%

Non-Institutions: 53.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Parabolic Drugs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

87.89

87.89

87.89

87.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-934.22

-877.22

-769.15

-283.96

Net Worth

-846.33

-789.33

-681.26

-196.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

72.6

73.72

75.59

231.78

yoy growth (%)

-1.52

-2.47

-67.38

-47.07

Raw materials

-63.48

-91.94

-328.51

-255.83

As % of sales

87.44

124.71

434.57

110.37

Employee costs

-9.3

-8.46

-10.67

-17.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-55.24

-105.01

-480.75

-248.99

Depreciation

-34.53

-53.48

-67.05

-72.96

Tax paid

-1.75

-3.05

-4.43

-130.32

Working capital

-15.37

-43.6

-399

-76.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.52

-2.47

-67.38

-47.07

Op profit growth

-64.11

-85.02

289.89

-3.6

EBIT growth

-50.69

-74.51

148.24

9.75

Net profit growth

-47.25

-77.72

27.9

187.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

72.35

70.3

84.34

240.3

446.7

Excise Duty

0

0

8.88

11.15

16.32

Net Sales

72.35

70.3

75.46

229.15

430.36

Other Operating Income

0.81

4.6

1.7

4.24

20.25

Other Income

4.16

6.19

0

0

26.97

Parabolic Drugs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Parabolic Drugs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pranav Gupta

Whole-time Director

Vineet Gupta

Independent Director

Jagjit Singh Chahal

Independent Director

Vandana Singla

Independent Director

Sanjeev Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parabolic Drugs Ltd

Summary

Parabolic Drugs Ltd is one of the fast growing API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and API intermediate manufacturing and marketing company. The company is in SME segment, with increasing international presence and a strong R&D foundation. The company is based in Chandigarh. They have one subsidiary company namely Parabolic Research Labs Ltd.The company produces the SSP and Cephalosporin range of antibiotics in oral and sterile form, along with their intermediates. They supply APIs to a number of domestic and international companies. The company has two manufacturing facilities at Derabassi, Punjab, and Panchkula, Haryana. They have an established R&D setup which comprises chemical and analytical research laboratories at their facility at Sundhran, Derabassi.Parabolic Drugs Ltd was incorporated in the year 1996. In the year 1998, the company commenced commercial production of oral Semi Synthetic Penicillin APIs by setting up a unit at Derabassi. In the year 1999, they made a contract manufacturing agreement with DSM Laboratories. In 2001, the company undertook a backward integration programme to start production of penicillin intermediates. They made an agreement with Ranbaxy Laboratories for manufacturing SSPs Oral API. In the year 2003, the company entered into export market through direct and third party exports. They launched Flucloxacillin Sodium and Dicloxacillin Sodium in export markets. In the year 2004, they set their regulatory affairs department for the filings
2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

