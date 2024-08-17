Summary

Parabolic Drugs Ltd is one of the fast growing API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and API intermediate manufacturing and marketing company. The company is in SME segment, with increasing international presence and a strong R&D foundation. The company is based in Chandigarh. They have one subsidiary company namely Parabolic Research Labs Ltd.The company produces the SSP and Cephalosporin range of antibiotics in oral and sterile form, along with their intermediates. They supply APIs to a number of domestic and international companies. The company has two manufacturing facilities at Derabassi, Punjab, and Panchkula, Haryana. They have an established R&D setup which comprises chemical and analytical research laboratories at their facility at Sundhran, Derabassi.Parabolic Drugs Ltd was incorporated in the year 1996. In the year 1998, the company commenced commercial production of oral Semi Synthetic Penicillin APIs by setting up a unit at Derabassi. In the year 1999, they made a contract manufacturing agreement with DSM Laboratories. In 2001, the company undertook a backward integration programme to start production of penicillin intermediates. They made an agreement with Ranbaxy Laboratories for manufacturing SSPs Oral API. In the year 2003, the company entered into export market through direct and third party exports. They launched Flucloxacillin Sodium and Dicloxacillin Sodium in export markets. In the year 2004, they set their regulatory affairs department for the filings

