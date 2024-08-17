Parabolic Drugs Ltd Summary

Parabolic Drugs Ltd is one of the fast growing API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and API intermediate manufacturing and marketing company. The company is in SME segment, with increasing international presence and a strong R&D foundation. The company is based in Chandigarh. They have one subsidiary company namely Parabolic Research Labs Ltd.The company produces the SSP and Cephalosporin range of antibiotics in oral and sterile form, along with their intermediates. They supply APIs to a number of domestic and international companies. The company has two manufacturing facilities at Derabassi, Punjab, and Panchkula, Haryana. They have an established R&D setup which comprises chemical and analytical research laboratories at their facility at Sundhran, Derabassi.Parabolic Drugs Ltd was incorporated in the year 1996. In the year 1998, the company commenced commercial production of oral Semi Synthetic Penicillin APIs by setting up a unit at Derabassi. In the year 1999, they made a contract manufacturing agreement with DSM Laboratories. In 2001, the company undertook a backward integration programme to start production of penicillin intermediates. They made an agreement with Ranbaxy Laboratories for manufacturing SSPs Oral API. In the year 2003, the company entered into export market through direct and third party exports. They launched Flucloxacillin Sodium and Dicloxacillin Sodium in export markets. In the year 2004, they set their regulatory affairs department for the filings of their dossiers. In the year 2005, the company commenced commercial production from Unit II at Panchkula, Haryana. They diversified their product mix by starting production of Cephalosporins Oral API. They filled 2 dossiers in the European Union for CoS. Also, the company was awarded WHO-GMP certificate for Amoxicillin Trihydrate and Flucloxacillin.In the year 2006, the company launched Cefuroxime Axetil from their new Cephalosporin API plant. They received USFDA approval for supply of 6-APA to US markets. In the year 2007, they commenced commercial operation of a new plant for manufacturing Sterile Semi Synthetic Penicillin API. They diversified into third and fourth generation Cephalosporin API. Also, they started Commercial operation of new Cefuroxime Axetil (Amorphous) plant.In November 2007, the company incorporated Parabolic Research Labs Ltd as a subsidiary company. In the year 2008, the company commenced commercial operation of new multipurpose block I for Cephalosporins API. They filed 3 dossiers in US and European Union. Also, they filed 3 process patents with the Indian Patent Office. They purchased 27 acres of land for Non-Betalactam API Manufacturing Plant.In the year 2009, the company started commercial operation of new Cefuroxime Axetil plant with 100 TPA capacity. They launched Sterile Cephalosporin APIs. They filed 8 dossiers in US, Canada and European Union. Also, they filed 4 process patents with the Indian Patent Office. In the year 2010, the company diversified into custom synthesis for innovator companies under CRAMS model. They launched products such as Ceftazidime, Cefotiam, Ceftizoxime and Cephalothin to further widen their product range. They made 10 applications for process patents, of which nine patent applications had been filed with the Indian Patent Office, and one international process patent for manufacturing Cefuroxime Axetil. In January 2010, they commissioned R&D center at Barwala.The company intends to further expand their product portfolio to manufacture APIs in the non-antibiotic segment including lifestyle segments such as anti-hypertensive, gastro-intestinal, psychiatric, pain management, respiratory, retro-viral, dermatological and anti-diabetic segments. Also, they are in the process of setting up a new facility at Chachrauli, Derabassi, to manufacture such products. This facility is proposed to be commissioned in three phases.The company is in the process of setting up a multipurpose block at Derabassi which is expected to be commissioned in fiscal 2012. Also, they are in the process of setting up a Sterile Cephalosporin plant in Derabassi, which is expected to be commissioned in fiscal 2012.