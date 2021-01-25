iifl-logo-icon 1
Parabolic Drugs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 25, 2021|01:00:21 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Parabolic Drugs Ltd

Parabolic Drugs Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-55.24

-105.01

-480.75

-248.99

Depreciation

-34.53

-53.48

-67.05

-72.96

Tax paid

-1.75

-3.05

-4.43

-130.32

Working capital

-15.37

-43.6

-399

-76.64

Other operating items

Operating

-106.9

-205.15

-951.24

-528.93

Capital expenditure

-1.6

-0.03

-3.24

87.64

Free cash flow

-108.51

-205.18

-954.48

-441.29

Equity raised

-1,702.43

-1,486.3

-515.92

242.39

Investing

0

0

0

0.18

Financing

76.2

76.28

79.24

180.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,734.74

-1,615.2

-1,391.15

-18.4

Parabolic Drugs Ltd : related Articles

