Parabolic Drugs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-55.24
-105.01
-480.75
-248.99
Depreciation
-34.53
-53.48
-67.05
-72.96
Tax paid
-1.75
-3.05
-4.43
-130.32
Working capital
-15.37
-43.6
-399
-76.64
Other operating items
Operating
-106.9
-205.15
-951.24
-528.93
Capital expenditure
-1.6
-0.03
-3.24
87.64
Free cash flow
-108.51
-205.18
-954.48
-441.29
Equity raised
-1,702.43
-1,486.3
-515.92
242.39
Investing
0
0
0
0.18
Financing
76.2
76.28
79.24
180.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,734.74
-1,615.2
-1,391.15
-18.4
