|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 May 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|0.5
|5
|Final
|The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend at the rate of 5% per equity share (i.e. Rs. 0.50 per share) which shall be subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Company shall in due course inform the date on which the Company will hold its AGM for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid.
