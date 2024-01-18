iifl-logo-icon 1
Parag Milk Foods Ltd Dividend

171.36
(2.24%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Parag Milk Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend18 May 20244 Sep 20244 Sep 20240.55Final
The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend at the rate of 5% per equity share (i.e. Rs. 0.50 per share) which shall be subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Company shall in due course inform the date on which the Company will hold its AGM for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid.

