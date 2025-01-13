Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.47
5.47
5.07
5.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
137.25
124.15
105.57
94.43
Net Worth
142.72
129.62
110.64
99.5
Minority Interest
Debt
92.65
95.24
87.79
63.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.06
2.1
2.05
1.95
Total Liabilities
237.43
226.96
200.48
165.2
Fixed Assets
45.24
47
47.23
43.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.07
0.07
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.58
0.31
0.23
0.33
Networking Capital
185.07
168.29
146.72
98
Inventories
169.56
149.58
97.69
103.29
Inventory Days
147.61
Sundry Debtors
106.39
110.67
91.03
91.68
Debtor Days
131.02
Other Current Assets
44.93
41.85
42.1
20.65
Sundry Creditors
-73.8
-76.12
-40.16
-59.19
Creditor Days
84.58
Other Current Liabilities
-62.01
-57.69
-43.94
-58.43
Cash
4.55
11.29
6.23
23.03
Total Assets
237.44
226.96
200.48
165.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.