Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd Share Price

607.6
(-5.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open651.95
  • Day's High651.95
  • 52 Wk High900
  • Prev. Close640.15
  • Day's Low601.65
  • 52 Wk Low 341.05
  • Turnover (lac)33.62
  • P/E21.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value272.96
  • EPS29.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)332.37
  • Div. Yield0.47
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

651.95

Prev. Close

640.15

Turnover(Lac.)

33.62

Day's High

651.95

Day's Low

601.65

52 Week's High

900

52 Week's Low

341.05

Book Value

272.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

332.37

P/E

21.37

EPS

29.95

Divi. Yield

0.47

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.44%

Non-Promoter- 53.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.47

5.47

5.07

5.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

137.25

124.15

105.57

94.43

Net Worth

142.72

129.62

110.64

99.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

255.4

237.41

150.94

158.25

yoy growth (%)

7.57

57.28

-4.61

16.24

Raw materials

-146.19

-142.53

-84.72

-82.72

As % of sales

57.23

60.03

56.12

52.27

Employee costs

-12.02

-10.43

-9.4

-8.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15.42

14.78

10.51

12.64

Depreciation

-3.29

-2.88

-2.59

-2.59

Tax paid

-4.05

-3.48

-3.2

-4.03

Working capital

22.85

-1.7

14.81

15.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.57

57.28

-4.61

16.24

Op profit growth

13.11

32.76

-11.8

13.44

EBIT growth

6.25

41.68

-11.21

14.67

Net profit growth

0.55

54.51

-15.03

8.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

370.76

281.48

303.22

255.4

237.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

370.76

281.48

303.22

255.4

237.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.12

1.33

1.12

0.64

1.88

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Sanjivkumar N Patel

Independent Director

Veenaben B Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikhil M Patel

Whole-time Director

Apurva V Shah

Whole-time Director

Shivang P Patel

Independent Director

Rajendrakumar C Patel

Independent Director

Naimeshbhai B. Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd

Summary

Promoted by N G Patel and Associates Patel, Airtemp (India) Ltd was incorporated in June, 1992 with the objective of taking over two of the eight existing units of the group in order to create a harmony in the groups product range and to avoid competition among the group companies. The Company is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of extensive range of Heat Exchangers such as Shell & Tube Type, Finned Tube Type and Air Cooled Heat Exchangers, Pressure Vessels, Air-conditioning and Refrigeration equipments and Turnkey HVAC Projects in India & marketing of equipments even outside India. All these products are supplied to leading Industrial Sections like Power Projects, Refineries, Fertilizers, Cements, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Chemical Industries.The two existing profit-making companies -- Patel Airtemp Pvt Ltd and Gujarat Patcon Pvt Ltd -- have been merged with Patel Airtemp (India) pursuant to the order of the Gujarat High Court dated 1 May 93. These two companies had their independent manufacturing facilities at GIDC Vatva, near Ahmedabad, which are now designated as Unit I and II of the company. The company has set up another plant at Kalol in Mehasana district, Gujarat, for which it came out with a public issue in Mar.94, aggregating Rs 3.5 cr.The company manufactures a wide range of engineering equipment such as heat exchangers, pressure vessels, industrial fans and blowers as well as air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Patels Airtemp India Ltd share price today?

The Patels Airtemp India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹607.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Patels Airtemp India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patels Airtemp India Ltd is ₹332.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Patels Airtemp India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Patels Airtemp India Ltd is 21.37 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Patels Airtemp India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patels Airtemp India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patels Airtemp India Ltd is ₹341.05 and ₹900 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Patels Airtemp India Ltd?

Patels Airtemp India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.32%, 3 Years at 47.16%, 1 Year at 50.75%, 6 Month at -10.37%, 3 Month at -9.58% and 1 Month at 0.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Patels Airtemp India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Patels Airtemp India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.56 %

