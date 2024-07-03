Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹651.95
Prev. Close₹640.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.62
Day's High₹651.95
Day's Low₹601.65
52 Week's High₹900
52 Week's Low₹341.05
Book Value₹272.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)332.37
P/E21.37
EPS29.95
Divi. Yield0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.47
5.47
5.07
5.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
137.25
124.15
105.57
94.43
Net Worth
142.72
129.62
110.64
99.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
255.4
237.41
150.94
158.25
yoy growth (%)
7.57
57.28
-4.61
16.24
Raw materials
-146.19
-142.53
-84.72
-82.72
As % of sales
57.23
60.03
56.12
52.27
Employee costs
-12.02
-10.43
-9.4
-8.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
15.42
14.78
10.51
12.64
Depreciation
-3.29
-2.88
-2.59
-2.59
Tax paid
-4.05
-3.48
-3.2
-4.03
Working capital
22.85
-1.7
14.81
15.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.57
57.28
-4.61
16.24
Op profit growth
13.11
32.76
-11.8
13.44
EBIT growth
6.25
41.68
-11.21
14.67
Net profit growth
0.55
54.51
-15.03
8.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
370.76
281.48
303.22
255.4
237.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
370.76
281.48
303.22
255.4
237.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.12
1.33
1.12
0.64
1.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Sanjivkumar N Patel
Independent Director
Veenaben B Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhil M Patel
Whole-time Director
Apurva V Shah
Whole-time Director
Shivang P Patel
Independent Director
Rajendrakumar C Patel
Independent Director
Naimeshbhai B. Patel
Reports by Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd
Summary
Promoted by N G Patel and Associates Patel, Airtemp (India) Ltd was incorporated in June, 1992 with the objective of taking over two of the eight existing units of the group in order to create a harmony in the groups product range and to avoid competition among the group companies. The Company is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of extensive range of Heat Exchangers such as Shell & Tube Type, Finned Tube Type and Air Cooled Heat Exchangers, Pressure Vessels, Air-conditioning and Refrigeration equipments and Turnkey HVAC Projects in India & marketing of equipments even outside India. All these products are supplied to leading Industrial Sections like Power Projects, Refineries, Fertilizers, Cements, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Chemical Industries.The two existing profit-making companies -- Patel Airtemp Pvt Ltd and Gujarat Patcon Pvt Ltd -- have been merged with Patel Airtemp (India) pursuant to the order of the Gujarat High Court dated 1 May 93. These two companies had their independent manufacturing facilities at GIDC Vatva, near Ahmedabad, which are now designated as Unit I and II of the company. The company has set up another plant at Kalol in Mehasana district, Gujarat, for which it came out with a public issue in Mar.94, aggregating Rs 3.5 cr.The company manufactures a wide range of engineering equipment such as heat exchangers, pressure vessels, industrial fans and blowers as well as air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The companys pr
Read More
The Patels Airtemp India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹607.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patels Airtemp India Ltd is ₹332.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Patels Airtemp India Ltd is 21.37 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patels Airtemp India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patels Airtemp India Ltd is ₹341.05 and ₹900 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Patels Airtemp India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.32%, 3 Years at 47.16%, 1 Year at 50.75%, 6 Month at -10.37%, 3 Month at -9.58% and 1 Month at 0.03%.
