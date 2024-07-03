Summary

Promoted by N G Patel and Associates Patel, Airtemp (India) Ltd was incorporated in June, 1992 with the objective of taking over two of the eight existing units of the group in order to create a harmony in the groups product range and to avoid competition among the group companies. The Company is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of extensive range of Heat Exchangers such as Shell & Tube Type, Finned Tube Type and Air Cooled Heat Exchangers, Pressure Vessels, Air-conditioning and Refrigeration equipments and Turnkey HVAC Projects in India & marketing of equipments even outside India. All these products are supplied to leading Industrial Sections like Power Projects, Refineries, Fertilizers, Cements, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Chemical Industries.The two existing profit-making companies -- Patel Airtemp Pvt Ltd and Gujarat Patcon Pvt Ltd -- have been merged with Patel Airtemp (India) pursuant to the order of the Gujarat High Court dated 1 May 93. These two companies had their independent manufacturing facilities at GIDC Vatva, near Ahmedabad, which are now designated as Unit I and II of the company. The company has set up another plant at Kalol in Mehasana district, Gujarat, for which it came out with a public issue in Mar.94, aggregating Rs 3.5 cr.The company manufactures a wide range of engineering equipment such as heat exchangers, pressure vessels, industrial fans and blowers as well as air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The companys pr

