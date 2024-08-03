Board recommended dividend or Rs. 3.00/- per shares (i.e. 30%) on 54,70,240 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 32nd AGM Book Closure for payment of Dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)