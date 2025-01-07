iifl-logo-icon 1
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

618.65
(1.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

255.4

237.41

150.94

158.25

yoy growth (%)

7.57

57.28

-4.61

16.24

Raw materials

-146.19

-142.53

-84.72

-82.72

As % of sales

57.23

60.03

56.12

52.27

Employee costs

-12.02

-10.43

-9.4

-8.37

As % of sales

4.7

4.39

6.23

5.29

Other costs

-71.13

-61.41

-39.46

-47.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.85

25.86

26.14

30

Operating profit

26.05

23.03

17.35

19.67

OPM

10.2

9.7

11.49

12.43

Depreciation

-3.29

-2.88

-2.59

-2.59

Interest expense

-7.98

-7.23

-5.02

-4.85

Other income

0.64

1.87

0.79

0.42

Profit before tax

15.42

14.78

10.51

12.64

Taxes

-4.05

-3.48

-3.2

-4.03

Tax rate

-26.28

-23.55

-30.43

-31.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.36

11.3

7.31

8.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.36

11.3

7.31

8.61

yoy growth (%)

0.55

54.51

-15.03

8.84

NPM

4.45

4.76

4.84

5.44

