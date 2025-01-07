Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
255.4
237.41
150.94
158.25
yoy growth (%)
7.57
57.28
-4.61
16.24
Raw materials
-146.19
-142.53
-84.72
-82.72
As % of sales
57.23
60.03
56.12
52.27
Employee costs
-12.02
-10.43
-9.4
-8.37
As % of sales
4.7
4.39
6.23
5.29
Other costs
-71.13
-61.41
-39.46
-47.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.85
25.86
26.14
30
Operating profit
26.05
23.03
17.35
19.67
OPM
10.2
9.7
11.49
12.43
Depreciation
-3.29
-2.88
-2.59
-2.59
Interest expense
-7.98
-7.23
-5.02
-4.85
Other income
0.64
1.87
0.79
0.42
Profit before tax
15.42
14.78
10.51
12.64
Taxes
-4.05
-3.48
-3.2
-4.03
Tax rate
-26.28
-23.55
-30.43
-31.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.36
11.3
7.31
8.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.36
11.3
7.31
8.61
yoy growth (%)
0.55
54.51
-15.03
8.84
NPM
4.45
4.76
4.84
5.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.