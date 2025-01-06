Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
15.42
14.78
10.51
12.64
Depreciation
-3.29
-2.88
-2.59
-2.59
Tax paid
-4.05
-3.48
-3.2
-4.03
Working capital
22.85
-1.7
14.81
15.13
Other operating items
Operating
30.92
6.7
19.52
21.14
Capital expenditure
12.39
14.4
3.12
0.82
Free cash flow
43.31
21.1
22.64
21.96
Equity raised
167.53
147.87
136.34
123.6
Investing
0
0.07
0
0
Financing
45.82
22.53
27.63
19.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.26
Net in cash
256.66
191.58
186.62
166.55
No Record Found
