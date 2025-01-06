iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

607.6
(-5.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd

Patels Airtemp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15.42

14.78

10.51

12.64

Depreciation

-3.29

-2.88

-2.59

-2.59

Tax paid

-4.05

-3.48

-3.2

-4.03

Working capital

22.85

-1.7

14.81

15.13

Other operating items

Operating

30.92

6.7

19.52

21.14

Capital expenditure

12.39

14.4

3.12

0.82

Free cash flow

43.31

21.1

22.64

21.96

Equity raised

167.53

147.87

136.34

123.6

Investing

0

0.07

0

0

Financing

45.82

22.53

27.63

19.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.26

Net in cash

256.66

191.58

186.62

166.55

Patels Airtemp : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.