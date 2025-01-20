Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
57.28
Op profit growth
32.76
EBIT growth
41.7
Net profit growth
54.56
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.7
11.49
EBIT margin
9.27
10.29
Net profit margin
4.76
4.84
RoCE
16.94
RoNW
3.33
RoA
2.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
22.3
14.43
Dividend per share
2.5
2.5
Cash EPS
16.6
9.3
Book value per share
176.61
157.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.59
6.94
P/CEPS
4.83
10.76
P/B
0.45
0.63
EV/EBIDTA
2.97
3.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
2.29
3.55
Tax payout
-23.55
-30.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
120.08
Inventory days
133.21
Creditor days
-79.38
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.04
-3.09
Net debt / equity
0.37
0.22
Net debt / op. profit
1.45
1.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.03
-56.12
Employee costs
-4.39
-6.23
Other costs
-25.86
-26.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.