Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd Key Ratios

580.9
(-2.21%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:18:00 AM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

57.28

Op profit growth

32.76

EBIT growth

41.7

Net profit growth

54.56

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.7

11.49

EBIT margin

9.27

10.29

Net profit margin

4.76

4.84

RoCE

16.94

RoNW

3.33

RoA

2.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

22.3

14.43

Dividend per share

2.5

2.5

Cash EPS

16.6

9.3

Book value per share

176.61

157.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.59

6.94

P/CEPS

4.83

10.76

P/B

0.45

0.63

EV/EBIDTA

2.97

3.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

2.29

3.55

Tax payout

-23.55

-30.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

120.08

Inventory days

133.21

Creditor days

-79.38

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.04

-3.09

Net debt / equity

0.37

0.22

Net debt / op. profit

1.45

1.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.03

-56.12

Employee costs

-4.39

-6.23

Other costs

-25.86

-26.14

