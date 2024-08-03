|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|AGM 21/09/2024 Book Closure for payment of Dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024) Annual Report for the financial year 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024) Proceedings (Outcome) of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on today i.e. 21st September, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)
