Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd Summary

Promoted by N G Patel and Associates Patel, Airtemp (India) Ltd was incorporated in June, 1992 with the objective of taking over two of the eight existing units of the group in order to create a harmony in the groups product range and to avoid competition among the group companies. The Company is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of extensive range of Heat Exchangers such as Shell & Tube Type, Finned Tube Type and Air Cooled Heat Exchangers, Pressure Vessels, Air-conditioning and Refrigeration equipments and Turnkey HVAC Projects in India & marketing of equipments even outside India. All these products are supplied to leading Industrial Sections like Power Projects, Refineries, Fertilizers, Cements, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Chemical Industries.The two existing profit-making companies -- Patel Airtemp Pvt Ltd and Gujarat Patcon Pvt Ltd -- have been merged with Patel Airtemp (India) pursuant to the order of the Gujarat High Court dated 1 May 93. These two companies had their independent manufacturing facilities at GIDC Vatva, near Ahmedabad, which are now designated as Unit I and II of the company. The company has set up another plant at Kalol in Mehasana district, Gujarat, for which it came out with a public issue in Mar.94, aggregating Rs 3.5 cr.The company manufactures a wide range of engineering equipment such as heat exchangers, pressure vessels, industrial fans and blowers as well as air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The companys product range is used extensively as capital equipment in several projects like fertilisers, petrochemicals, cement, agro-chemicals, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, power plants, etc. With the third unit on stream, the company manufactures special pressure vessels like horten spheres, LPG bullets and storage vessels for hazardous chemicals. Company has completed two prestigious Jobs for Nirma Ltd for their LAB as well as Soda Ash Project. These jobs were sucessfully completed with rigid quality specifications. Similarly, Company also executed certian critical jobs pertaining to ventilation and Airconditioning Equipment & Project for M/s Reliance Petroleum Ltd- Jamnagar, also some Special Heat Exchanger for Indo Gulf Fertilisers & over 16 Bullets for IOCL for its various plants located all over country. Company also seriously exploring the possibility of going for the lucrative line of Turnkey Projects.In August 2004, the Vatva Division of the Company got demerged into Patels Airflow Ltd. In consideration thereof, 1 equity share of Rs.10/- each of Patels Airflow Ltd was issued for every 4 existing equity shares held. Consequently the existing equity shares of Rs.10/- each got reduced to Rs.7.50 each, which were consolidated into 3 equity shares Rs.10/- each for every 4 shares of Rs.7.50 each.The Company in 2019-20, set up a Greenfield project at Village Dudhai, in Dist. Mehsana, Gujarat with total capital outlay of around Rs.19.10 Crores for dedicated manufacturing of Air Cooled Heat Exchanger / Air Fin Cooler. Patels Airtemp (USA) Inc. became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on 13th January, 2020 by acquiring its 100% shares in 2019-20.